‘Barbecue your turkey and add butter to everything’: Politicians’ Christmas cooking tips

Politicians will be tucking into barbecued turkey, curry-flavoured gravy and ham marinated in Coca-Cola this Christmas.

Party leaders and Cabinet ministers have revealed what they will be rustling up for Christmas dinner – although Sir Keir Starmer displayed an absence of festive spirit by declining to say what he will be eating.

Steve Reed, the environment secretary, told Politico that he had decided to barbecue his turkey for the first time this year, adding: “I can’t tell you yet whether that’s a top tip or a total disaster.”

Wes Streeting, the health secretary, will be making Nigella Lawson’s ham in Coca-Cola for Boxing Day, which he admits sounds “disgusting” but is actually “the nicest ham I’ve ever prepared”.

And Laura Trott, the shadow education secretary, will be putting curry paste into her gravy – a family tradition.

While Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is cooking for six, Yvette Cooper, the home secretary, is leaving it all to her husband, Ed Balls.

The Starmers at a No 10 Christmas party, but they made no comment on their Christmas dinner top tip - No 10 Downing Street / BEEM

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch just says that “alcohol and butter” make everything better, while the Lib Dems’ Sir Ed Davey insists on Yorkshire puddings as it is his birthday.

Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, will be banging on the pub door at noon, leaving his family to cook the Christmas dinner.

He also posted a picture of himself on X dressed as Father Christmas.

True to form, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – now an independent MP – took the opportunity to lecture us on not wasting food.

Here are Britain’s top politicians’ takes on Christmas dinner as revealed to Politico.

Keir Starmer, prime minister

No reply

Kemi Badenoch, Tory leader

Alcohol and butter make everything better.

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor

Christmas Day is always very traditional with me cooking turkey and all the trimmings for six of us. On Boxing Day, I will be cooking for the wider family. My tip this year is to make Port and Stilton gravy if you’re doing beef – as we are on Boxing Day. The Christmas cake was made in advance but is iced on Christmas Eve.

Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, said: ‘Alcohol and butter make everything better’ - Jeff Gilbert

Wes Streeting, health secretary

If you’re looking for a show-stopping ham for Boxing Day, look no further than Nigella’s ham in Coca-Cola. It sounds disgusting, but it is the nicest ham I’ve ever prepared.

Nigel Farage, Reform UK leader

Get to the pub at midday. Queue outside, I do, knocking on the door, “come on open up”. I’ve done it since I was 18 and I’ve no intention of stopping. My tip is to not stay too long; otherwise, people at home cooking Christmas lunch get very upset.

Steve Reed, environment secretary

I’m barbecuing the turkey this year, so I can’t tell you yet whether that’s a top tip or a total disaster! Other than that – brining the turkey overnight massively improves the flavour.

Liz Truss, former prime minister

My top tips for the perfect roast potatoes – don’t peel them, don’t parboil them and don’t even worry about preheating the oven. Simply cut them into chunks and put them straight into a roasting pan lined with olive oil or goose fat and put them in the oven. To ensure the perfect crispy exterior, just give them a good shake halfway through cooking.

Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, recommends Port and Stilton gravy to go with roast beef - SolStock/E+

Mel Stride, shadow chancellor

Mine would be cocktail-related as one of my proudest possessions is my cocktail cabinet! I would recommend a spiced Negroni for Christmas. Classic Negroni, but use gin spiced with star anise, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Darren Jones, chief secretary to the Treasury

My favourite cocktail is a simple Negroni – equal measures of gin (ideally Plymouth, infused in the fridge with cinnamon, star anise, cloves and bay leaf for a festive twist), Campari and sweet vermouth; stirred with ice and a slice of orange. But my unexpected new skill of 2024 has been making mezcal cocktails. Swap out the gin for mezcal for a more earthy and smoky Negroni, more fitting for winter than the summery original.

David Lammy, foreign secretary

Add a serving of Guyanese pepperpot to the side of your Christmas turkey. My aunt bringing this around always puts our family in the festive mood.

Ed Davey, Lib Dem leader

Christmas Day is my birthday so I insist on Yorkshire puddings whatever the fare – and to make great Yorkshires you need a super hot oven and tins with very hot oil.

Laura Trott, shadow education secretary

My best Christmas cooking tip is curry paste in your gravy, it’s a Trott family tradition.

Laura Trott, the shadow education secretary, will be putting curry paste into her gravy – a family tradition. - Jordan Pettitt/PA

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London

Christmas is the time for cracking out the old recipes, but don’t be afraid of a little change and sprucing up your dinner. A little flavoured butter in your turkey, chestnuts in your sprouts and try out a little festive spice in your sides – and don’t scrimp on the black pepper.

Ed Balls, former education secretary

Yorkshire puddings work well with every roast including turkey on Christmas Day – ignore the “roast beef only” zealots. The key is really hot oil in really hot tins, at least 220 in a fan oven. I do 85 millilitres of plain flour, two eggs, 130 millilitres of milk plus a splash of water and salt and pepper and cook the batter in the super hot tins for 15 minutes. Success guaranteed!

Yvette Cooper, home secretary

My tip is to get Ed to cook!

Nigel Huddleston, Tory chair

Don’t boil the brussels sprouts but fry them with bacon, chestnuts and a bit of brown sugar.

Emily Thornberry, Labour MP

I make my Irish grandmother’s Christmas pudding on “Stir up Sunday” and soak the fruit in brandy the night before cooking it. It contains a potato. I always make an extra one with the idea of also eating it at Christmas the next year. It always goes green and gets thrown out. This year it hasn’t. We are going to see. Pray for us!

Ham marinated in Coca-Cola is a top tip by Nigella Lawson - James de Wall/Moment RF

Jonathan Reynolds, business secretary

Cook your Yorkshire puddings first, then put them back in the oven to heat up for a few minutes before serving. It’s a game-changer.

Andrew Griffith, shadow business and trade secretary

The best roast parsnips involve proper butcher’s goose fat, removing the cores before roasting and then serving tossed with honey, mustard and finely chopped bacon lardons.

Bridget Phillipson, education secretary

For perfect, crisp roast potatoes – coat the parboiled potatoes in cornflour before putting them in the oven.

Catherine West, the foreign minister, will serve Christmas puddings with brandy butter - Bartosz Luczak/iStockphoto

Andrew Mitchell, Tory MP

On Christmas Day, the Mitchell family waits for the start of their festivities until the King’s speech at 3pm – perhaps appropriately for the member of parliament for Royal Sutton Coldfield. This year, we will kick off with one of the finest English “champagnes” from the Chilworth Manor vineyards in the heart of the Surrey hills!

Jeremy Corbyn, Independent MP

Firstly, for brussels sprouts, if you must have them at all, use salt and some olive oil. Secondly, don’t waste food – there is always tomorrow.

Catherine West, foreign minister

I made a batch of Christmas puddings at October half-term, which are ready for steaming on Christmas Day and to give away as gifts. Definitely to be served with brandy butter as opposed to brandy sauce.

Lucy Powell, leader of the House of Commons

For the perfect Christmas gravy, add port to the turkey juices and trivet (a baking tray with all the veg and stuff you put under the bird/roast) first, before making the gravy.