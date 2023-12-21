Barbie co-creators Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach tie the knot after 12 years as a couple

Barbie co-creators Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have tied the knot after more than a decade of dating.

Following 12 years together, the couple said ‘I do’ at New York City Hall, Gerwig’s representative confirmed to People.

The Oscar winner and Baumbach first met in 2010 while filming the romantic comedy-drama Greenberg, which the 54-year-old directed and Gerwig co-starred in alongside Ben Stiller.

However, they didn’t began dating until the following year after Baumbach divorced his then-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh, with whom he shares son Rohmer, 12.

Aside from their nuptials, the Little Women director and the Marriage Story filmmaker are also parents to two children together: son Harold, born in 2019, and a second son, who they quietly welcomed this year.

Speaking to Elle UK back in July, Gerwig causally revealed that she had another child, telling the outlet: “The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover.

Gerwig pictured with Barbie stars Ryan Gosling (L) and Margot Robbie (R) (Getty Images)

“You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So, I’m slightly in a twilight state.”

Despite her tiredness, Gerwig described her baby as “a little Schmoo”, adding: “I don’t know if you can tell energy from this picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby.”

News of their wedding comes as Barbie was nominated in a plethora of categories at next month’s Golden Globes.

Gerwig has got a nod for best director of a motion picture for Barbie, alongside Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, while Bradley Cooper has been recognised for Maestro and Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Barbie was also nominated for best screenplay while Ryan Gosling was recognised for best supporting male actor for his turn as Ken in the summer blockbuster.

Margot Robbie was nominated in best female actor in a musical or comedy for her starring role in Barbie, alongside Emma Stone for Poor Things, Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings and May December star Natalie Portman.

Meanwhile, three songs from the Barbie film are up for best song, including Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night and What Was I Made For? from Billie Eilish.