Barbie Hsu death: Taiwanese star of Meteor Garden dies, aged 48

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, best known for her role in the hit 2001 television drama Meteor Garden, has died of influenza-related pneumonia. She was 48.

Hsu, who is popularly known as Big S by her fans, died while on vacation with her family in Japan, according to local news reports.

“Thanks for all the concern. Over the Chinese New Year period, our entire family travelled to Japan for a holiday, and my most beloved, kindest elder sister Barbie caught influenza-related pneumonia and has unfortunately left us,” her sister Dee said in a statement shared with Taiwanese media, according to a translation by The Straits Times.

“I am thankful to be her sister in this life, and grateful that we have taken care of each other and kept each other company all these years. I will always be thankful to her and remember her. Shan (Barbie Hsu’s nickname), rest in peace. We love you always. Together, remember forever.”

Barbie Hsu at the Taiwan night party during the 59th International Cannes Film Festival in May 2006 (Getty Images)

Hsu, along with her sister, first started in the entertainment industry at 17 with their pop group SOS, but it was her role in Meter Garden that made her a household name even in Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meteor Garden, first released in 2001, was the Mandarin-language television adaptation of Japanese manga series Boys Over Flowers by Yoko Kamio and became wildly popular in Taiwan and Hong Kong, as well as countries like Philippines, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Hsu starred as Shancai, a teenager from a middle-income background who attends a private school among children from wealthy families. She starred alongside Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu, Ken Chu, and Vic Chou, who went on to form Taiwanese boy band F4 because of the cultural impact of the show.

Hsu would go on to star in several television series and films like the drama Mars (2004), horror film The Ghost Inside (2005), and Connected (2008), a remake of the Chris Evans starrer-Cellular.

Barbie Hsu poses for a picture during a promotion of the film 'Silk' at Cannes in 2006 (Getty Images)

Chu posted a black screen on his Instagram stories on Monday, followed by a group photo from Meteor Garden. Local media reported that he wrote “What a bolt from the blue” on Weibo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwanese television host and actress Aya Liu wrote on Weibo, according to local media reports, that she had met Hsu the previous month.

“I didn't think that would be our last gathering. Rest in peace, the most beautiful queen,” she wrote.

Fans posted tributes to Hsu on social media, mourning her death.

“Meteor Garden raised an entire generation of Asians. Shancai's character served as a blueprint for female fictional movie/book characters later on. Thank you Barbie Hsu for giving life to Shancai and showing little girls that we could kick ass too. May you RIP,” posted one fan.

Every 2000s Filipino kid tuned in for Meteor Garden (2001). We all fell in love with Shan Cai played by Barbie Hsu. One of my childhood TV heroes. You will be greatly missed. #barbiehsu pic.twitter.com/YEMZkHGryz — Vince (@vincentlao18) February 3, 2025

HUYYYY BARBIE HSU HAS PASSED AWAY 😭😭😭 SAN CHAI YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED. PART OF MY CHILDHOOD WAS METEOR GARDEN HUHU SAD DAY pic.twitter.com/ReFH5U7oUa — Jenia Patutoy 🇫🇷 (@justohmnanon) February 3, 2025

“Here’s the beautiful and talented Barbie Hsu who raised an entire generation with her skill and dedication. Rest in peace my lovely,” wrote another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan shared a video of Hsu’s arrival in the Philippines at the height of her popularity, describing her as an “icon” and a “cultural phenomenon”.

Barbie Hsu arrival in the Philippines. She was an icon. A cultural phenomenon. Will definitely miss her! pic.twitter.com/w46quh1zTd — 𝕏 (@gokongweii) February 3, 2025

Hsu was married to South Korean rapper Koo Jun Yup, professionally known as DJ Koo, for almost three years. She is also survived by her two children – a 10-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son – by her first husband of 11 years, Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei.