The line-up includes British world champion 200-metre sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, captain of the French soccer team Amandine Henry, German long jump world champion Malaika Mihambo and Turkish paralympic swimmer Sumeyye Boyaci.

Barbie aims to show girls that they can be anything they want to be through the project which is following the theme of role models this year ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.