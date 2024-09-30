Barbra Streisand Remembers Her ‘A Star Is Born’ Co-Star Kris Kristofferson

Barbra Streisand paid tribute to her A Star Is Born costar Kris Kristofferson, news of whose death broke today, remembering him as a “special” and “charming” performer.

“The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special,” she wrote on Instagram. “Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born.”

She continued, “In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I’d written for the film’s main love theme, “Evergreen.” For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, “Lost Inside Of You.” He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved.”

The EGOT winner concluded, “My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible.”

Kristofferson, the legendary country singer-songwriter who also graced silver screens, won a Golden Globe for his leading portrayal of destructive rocker John Norman Howard in the 1976 remake of the 1937 original film of the same name. Streisand starred as Esther Hoffman, who becomes entangled with the musician romantically and professionally as her star is on the rise. A Star Is Born won an Oscar for “Evergreen” for Best Original Song.

The country artist died Sept. 28, his family said in a statement, surrounded by loved ones in his home in Maui, Hawaii. While no cause of death was shared and the family asked for privacy as it grieves, Kristofferson was previously candid about experiencing memory loss and receiving a diagnosis of Lyme Disease. He was 88.

Streisand was joined by Hollywood industry colleagues in remembering the seminal artist, alongside the likes of Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and LeAnn Rimes.

