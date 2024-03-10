Barcelona's Catholics pray for rain amid worst drought

STORY: A religious procession took place with a figure of Christ on the cross carried through the city. The figure of Sant Crist de la Sang, or Holy Christ of the Blood, has been used to summon rain for centuries, according to Brother lluis Ignasi Bonastre.

Participant Benji Mclaughlin said the rainfall during the procession gave people hope and that everyone was celebrating.

Parts of the Iberian peninsula are at their driest in 1,200 years, a 2022 study showed, forcing officials to consider bringing in water by ship. Millions of people are already under a first phase of emergency water conservation measures that restricts individuals' water usage and includes bans such as on car washing.