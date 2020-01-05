Barcelona's Lionel Messi visits hospital

SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (JANUARY 5, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. MESSI AND SUAREZ ARRIVING IN RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE IN BARCELONA

2. MESSI AND SUAREZ POSING FOR MEDIA WITH FAMILIES

3. MESSI WEARING RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE PIN

4. MESSI SMILING

5. VARIOUS OF MESSI AND SUAREZ SMILING AND POSING

6. MESSI AND SUAREZ POSING AND LEAVING

7. RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE FACADE

STORY: Barcelona players Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez brought some new year's cheer on a visit to a children's hospital on Sunday (January 5).

Messi and Suarez met patients and their families residing at Casa Ronald McDonald in Barcelona, stopping to pose for pictures with many of them.

The hospital visit came after Barcelona hosted an open training session at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Thousands of fans were able to see catch sight of Messi, Suarez and other Barca stars including Ansu Fati and Antoine Griezmann.

The events took place the day after l;eague leaders Barca were held 2-2 by Catalan rivals Espanyol in La Liga.