‘Bareback Acres’ Finale First Look: Chloe Fineman Guest Stars in Nancy Myers Parody Web Series (EXCLUSIVE)

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Chloe Fineman is set to guest star in the season finale of “Bareback Acres,” Stapleview’s YouTube comedy cooking series.

Created by (and starring) Casey Thomas Brown, “Bareback Acres” is described as a “whimsical, deeply silly story about a young divorcee’s journey back to himself through cooking and connection,” and a “linen-clad hug from a woman who has just returned from Provence.”

Fineman will guest star in the final episode of the series as Francesca Romano, a “very chic woman desperately trying to convince everyone she’s authentically Italian even though she’s from New Jersey.”

The series also features Griffin Maxwell Brooks, Richard Perez, Bryce Willard Smith, Ruby McCollister and Augustus Prew as guest stars. The final episode of “Bareback Acres”, titled “Christmas on the Farm,” will premiere on YouTube

“Bareback Acres” is produced by Stapleview, a multimedia comedy studio launched in March 2022 by Sam Grey and co-founder Daniel Lantsman. Stapleview recently re-launched with Kristie Macosko Krieger and Matt Lichtenberg, joining Nick Meyer and Peter Schlessel on a new advisory board.

Stapleview is backed by a group of investors that includes Kate Capshaw, Joe Drake, Guggenheim Brothers Media, an is led by Dillon Lawson-Johnston and Criswell Fiordalis, Nick Meyer, Peter Schlessel and Steven Spielberg. The studio is also in the process of expanding its newly-formed management division.

The first four episodes of “Bareback Acres” are now streaming on the Stapleview YouTube channel.

