This Barely Driven Aston Martin Valkyrie Could Fetch $3 Million at Auction

Still kicking yourself over missing out on the Aston Martin Valkyrie? Well, you’re in luck.

A rare example of the British sports car maker’s first street-legal hypercar will cross the block at RM Sotheby’s upcoming Dubai sale. If that wasn’t enticing enough, this example has barely been touched, totally less than 100 miles since leaving the factory in 2022.

The Valkyrie is unlike anything else in Aston Martin’s history. The car, which was developed in conjunction with legendary designer Adrian Newey and Red Bull Racing, was a very deliberate move away from the grand tourers the brand built its name on. It features an ultra-aerodynamic design that produces over 4,400 pounds of downforce and is powered by a hybrid-assisted V-12 that pumps out over 1,000 horses. It is also exclusive, with production run limited to just 150 cars.

The 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie from the side
2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie

The example up for auction is finished in Lunar white broken up only by its glossy exposed carbon-fiber roof, graphic strakes, and a set of Black Magnesium wheels. The stark color combo accentuates the exterior’s sharp edges and gives the Valkyrie the look of a futuristic race car. The sci-fi styling carries over to the vehicle’s interior. The cabin is covered by exposed carbon fiber, except for the Pure Black Deboss Alcantara steering wheel and racing seats. The seats also feature Spicy Red contrast stitching and seat belt harnesses.

The Valkyrie may be striking, but its most attractive feature is its electrified powertrain. The setup includes a Cosworth-developed 6.5-liter V-12 with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that combines to pump out 1,160 hp and 664 ft lbs of torque. Thanks to all that power and a curb weight of less than 3,000 pounds, the vehicle, which is street-legal, can slingshot from zero to 62 mph in just 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 249 mph. The powertrain should be in excellent working order, too. This example has totaled just 68 miles in the two years since the seller took delivery of the vehicle.

Inside the 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie
Inside the Valkyrie

Unsurprisingly, the Valkyrie sold out. That makes this auction a rare opportunity to acquire the vehicle. The car is scheduled to go up for bid on Sunday, December 1, during RM Sotheby’s second Dubai sale. The auction house expects the hybrid hypercar to sell for between $2.6 million and $3 million.

The 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie in Photos
The 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie in Photos

