'Bargain Block' Star Keith Bynum Stirs up HGTV Fans With Controversial Design Opinion

HGTV/Instagram



Bargain Block New Orleans wrapped up this week, and it's safe to say star Keith Bynum chose to go out with a bang. The five-episode spinoff found Keith and his partner Evan Thomas relocating their business from Detroit to Louisiana, where they took on some seriously challenging renovation projects.

In the finale, the duo chronicled their progress on the "Marie Antoinette Jazz House"—a tiny duplex that was damaged during Hurricane Katrina. Keith and Evan chose to expand the home's square footage by constructing a camelback addition. They brought in their friend and real estate expert Shea Hicks Whitfield to help with some layout decisions—including one hot-button issue: where to put the microwave.

Keith made his opinion on the household appliance clear: "Microwaves are a blight on a kitchen in 99% of the cases, and I actively fight blight every day. I mean, it's all aesthetic for me. I just don't want it in my kitchen."



He continued his rant, explaining, "The main thing about this appliance is it's not 100% necessary, plus I view it as a lazy person's appliance." Evan chimes in, saying, "Those are fighting words. America is going to come for you for that." And Keith confirms, "Don't come for me online. But if you know that you're fighting it, that just tells me something about you."

Still, the housing market requires the inclusion of a microwave. Luckily, Shea stepped in to be the voice of reason, suggesting that they place the unsightly appliance under the counter.

HGTV took took the clip to social media to if America would, in fact, come after Keith for his hot take, and the reactions were mixed! Some fans posted messages of support, saying, "I agree…I can’t stand how they look, where to put them, and the space they consume" and "I'm with you Keith. I didn't grow up with one & hate it."

Others had to disagree, saying, "Somebody hold me back! 😂😂," "Oooh boy working parents everywhere are about to RIOTTTTT!!!" and "Mine is built in and I use it almost every day because I hate just warm coffee! Otherwise I use my air fryer. How do you feel about those Keith?😂"

We're certainly not going to be the ones to ask Keith about air fryers! If you missed any of the season or of the original Bargain Block, stream the episodes on Max.

