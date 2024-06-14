Which bargain car will fit my daughter, her friends and their rowing equipment comfortably?

Alex Robbins
·3 min read
Toyota Urban Cruiser
The Toyota Urban Cruiser is cheap to insure due to its small engine

Dear Alex,

My daughter is a vet student, which takes her to placements on farms throughout her training. She’s also a keen rower and ideally would like to transport four of her crew to various events. For a budget of £3,500, I’d like to get her a car that’s reliable, safe and not attractive to thieves. What should I consider?

– RC

Dear RC,

The elephant in the room here is insurance. I’m making assumptions, but since your daughter is a student, the chances are she hasn’t been driving for long and that’s going to make her insurance costs crippling.

So while it’s tempting to suggest some large, chunky SUVs that’ll fit her rowing mates in as well as getting her to remote vet placements, she might not be able to afford to insure any of them.

Instead, I’ve tried to find cars that combine four-wheel drive, for those mucky tracks, with both a reasonable amount of interior space and a relatively small engine, to keep insurance costs down. Even so, always get a quote before buying, to avoid nasty surprises.

First up, the Subaru Impreza. Not the mad, rally-inspired WRXs of the 1990s, but the later Impreza – a rather conventional VW Golf-sized hatchback with a decent amount of interior space and that all-important four-wheel drive.

These are all but forgotten now, which makes them great value – how about a one-owner 1.5 R from 2008 with only 68,000 miles for £3,100?

The Impreza is pretty rare now, though, so you’ll have to search hard to find one. Less of a rarity is the Suzuki Grand Vitara – and it has the added advantage of extra ground clearance, to help clear the ruts and lumps on farm tracks.

It isn’t quite as roomy as the Impreza inside, especially in cheap-to-insure 1.6-litre form, which only came as a short-wheelbase three-door, but worth a look when a 2009 example with 90,000 miles can be yours for three grand.

If reliability is key, you could do far worse than to think Honda. The HR-V is another obscure four-wheel-drive from the early 2000s that would do the job, though given it’s an older design than the others I’m suggesting, it might not stand up quite as well in a crash.

But these cars are well and truly bargain basement these days – I found a 2002 1.6i with 116,000 miles for only £1,395.

If you fancy something newer, though, there’s the Dacia Duster – a rugged little 4x4 that will get her where she needs to go. You’d have to settle for a high-mileage example for this budget, but I found a 1.5 dCi Ambiance from 2013 with 92,000 miles, which doesn’t seem too bad, especially backed by a full service history. Yours for £3,450.

Finally, another car that’s all but forgotten, but ticks every box: the Toyota Urban Cruiser. These small but spacious pseudo-SUVs had optional four-wheel drive, yet they’re not expensive to insure due to their small engines.

Thieves won’t give it a second look, while the Toyota badge should ensure a decent level of reliability. I found a 2011 1.4 D-4D with 81,000 miles and a full history, for £2,990 – which sounds like an ideal fit.

For new and used buying guides, tips and expert advice, visit our Advice section, or sign up to our newsletter here

To talk all things motoring with the Telegraph Cars team join the Telegraph Motoring Club Facebook group here

A-Z Car Finder

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • I Have Driven Over 250 Car Models: These Are the 3 Best and Worst for Your Money

    With so many models and options on the market, choosing the right car for your money isn't easy. The wrong choice leaves you trapped in a money pit, draining your finances with repair costs, poor gas...

  • Thefts of charging cables pose yet another obstacle to appeal of electric vehicles

    DETROIT (AP) — Just before 2 a.m. on a chilly April night in Seattle, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup stopped at an electric vehicle charging station on the edge of a shopping center parking lot.

  • 4 down, 46 to go as first batch of London, Ont.-built armoured vehicles will soon be sent to Ukraine

    The first four of 50 military vehicles being built at a London, Ont., factory have rolled off the assembly line and will soon be en route to the Ukrainian army.The announcement was made Wednesday during an event at General Dynamics Land Systems's (GDLS) manufacturing plant. It was attended by Canadian government and company officials as well as a handful of employees at the plant. "We know that these vehicles will save lives," said Jason Alejandro Monahan, GDLS Canada's vice-president. "Decision

  • Summer plane packing list: 5 travel essentials a flight attendant always packs in her carry-on travel bag

    With everyone off to their favourite summer destinations, here are the essentials you should never forget to pack.

  • Airlines sometimes turn their planes around and fly thousands of miles home when they have problems. Here's why.

    British Airways often chooses to send flights back to London where its easier to reroute passengers. American Airlines has an automated tool, HEAT.

  • SIU reveals new info on probe of Hwy 401 wrong-way crash

    Ontario's police watchdog shared more information Wednesday on the status of its ongoing investigation into a wrong-way police car chase on the Highway 401 that resulted in the death of four people, including an infant, in April.In a release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that the two officers who are being investigated have not agreed to an interview or provided their duty notes.On its website, the SIU says this is within their legal right, as once an officer becomes the focus of a

  • 6 Most Expensive Car Repairs for Hybrids and EVs

    Hybrid cars and electric vehicles, otherwise known as EVs, are meant to help you save -- on gas, on your wallet and on the impact fossil fuels have on the climate. Consumer Reports suggested that it...

  • 2025 BMW M2 gets more powerful — and lots more colorful

    The 2025 BMW M2 is here, and with it comes the two-door M car’s first big update.

  • 1969 Plymouth HEMI Road Runner Barn Find

    From barn's shadow to restoration glory.

  • 1 dead in Highway 37 collision near Belleville

    One person is dead after a collision on Highway 37 at Boundary Road outside Belleville, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided around 11 a.m. Wednesday. The pickup truck rolled into a ditch, trapping the lone person inside.Despite the efforts of people who tried to help, police said the 53-year-old man from Stone Mills Township was pronounced dead at the scene.A second person who was driving the other vehicle was transported to hospital with

  • N.S. teen, young woman arrested after dramatic car theft spree

    Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a teen and a young woman after an alleged car theft spree involving multiple vehicles.On June 7, Annapolis District RCMP were informed that a 17-year-old was driving a GMC Sierra that had been reported stolen from New Brunswick several days earlier, according to a news release.Officers found the truck leaving a residence on Hwy. 10 in New Germany, along with a silver car. Both vehicles fled at high speed when police tried to stop them, the RCMP release said.Police

  • Car Chase Ends in Speeding Van Hitting 'Innocent Motorist' at 80 mph

    A driver crashed into an “innocent motorist” at 80 mph during a police chase in Darlington, England, on June 7, according to Durham Constabulary.Police said Aaron Drummon was on their most-wanted list and was trying to flee police when he crashed the Ford Transit van he was driving.Officers are seen detaining Drummon after he scrambled out of the window of the van. Police said he was arrested at the scene and charged with several offenses, including driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and driving with no insurance.The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges and would be sentenced on July 8, police said. Credit: Durham Constabulary via Storyful

  • Video: Dump truck hit-and-run crash causes rollover on I-41 near Appleton Avenue

    A dump truck hits the back of an SUV causing it to spin out and then go airborne on I-41 at Appleton Avenue.

  • Tesla expects to raise price of China-made cars in EU after duty increase

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla expects to increase the price of its Model 3 because of European Union import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) made in China, the carmaker said on its website on Thursday. The message, displayed on Tesla's website for countries including Germany, France, Ireland, Belgium and Hungary, urged prospective buyers to place their orders in June. The message did not specify the size of the expected price increase.

  • Coroner identifies Quebec man as victim in fatal Yukon plane crash

    Yukon's coroner has identified the man who died in a small plane crash earlier this week in Haines Junction.Jean-Jacques Gemme, 68, of Amherst, Que., was killed Monday afternoon when the plane crashed at the Haines Junction airport after a sight-seeing flight in the area.Gemme was among the five passengers on board the plane, along with the pilot. The condition of the other people who were on board is not known, though the town's mayor said earlier that there were medevac planes in the community

  • 1 dead, 3 critically injured in 2-vehicle crash in Saskatoon

    Police say a woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Saskatoon Tuesday evening that sent three other people to hospital in critical condition.In a news release Wednesday morning, police said they were called to the crash scene on Quebec Avenue, near 39th Street East, shortly after 6 p.m. CST.A truck was travelling "at a high rate of speed" when it collided with an SUV, police said.They said the four people in the SUV were taken to hospital in critical condition. One of the passengers, a 2

  • Europe wants affordable electric vehicles from China. But not at the cost of its own auto industry

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union moved Wednesday to hike tariffs, or import taxes, on electric vehicles made in China. EVs are the latest flash point in a broader trade dispute over Chinese government subsidies and the Asian nation's burgeoning exports of green technology to the 27-nation bloc.

  • Semi-truck crash shuts down Michigan highway

    One person is dead and several other people are injured after an early morning crash involving a semi-truck that shut down a portion of I-75 in Monroe County, Michigan.

  • Bus passengers frantically texted loved ones as gunman hijacked an Atlanta commuter bus during rush hour

    a gunman had hijacked a commuter bus with 17 people inside, prompting passengers to frantically text loved ones and call 911 for help, police said.

  • Sen. John Fetterman was at fault in car accident and seen going 'high rate of speed,' police say

    HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was seen driving at a “high rate of speed” on Sunday morning just before he rear-ended another car on Interstate 70 in Maryland, according to a state police report.