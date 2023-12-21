Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson 'charged over domestic abuse allegations'

Charles Hanson (PA Media)

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson has been charged after a police probe over domestic abuse allegations.

The TV auctioneer, 45, will appear in court next month over seven alleged offences, including assault, according to the Sun.

Hanson is said to have moved out of the six-bedroom home he shared with wife Rebecca Ludlam and their two children since 2014 in a Derbyshire village, the paper reported.

A source previously told The Sun: “It is not the sort of place you expect police to turn up... It is a tiny village so a few people have been talking. It is all very shocking.”

Police said Hanson was charged with seven offences, including two of assault causing actual bodily harm, and one of controlling and coercive behaviour.

There are also two counts of assault by beating.

Derbyshire Police said Hanson was charged on December 14 with seven alleged offences.

A spokesperson said: “The 45-year-old was released on police bail to appear at Southern Derbyshire magistrates’ court on 10 January.”

Hanson started his career in 1999 in the ceramics and glass department at Christie’s.

He first appeared on Bargain Hunt in 2002, becoming the youngest expert on the team at 25. He also appears on Flog It! and Antiques Road Trip.

His role includes advising one of the two teams trying to turn a profit from buying and selling antiques.

Hanson and Ludlam originally met through friends in 2008.

They married two years later at All Saints Church in Mackworth, in front of 150 close friends and family members.

Guests included Bargain Hunt presenter Tim Wonnacott and experts Philip Serrell, David Barby, Jonathan Pratt and Kate Bliss.