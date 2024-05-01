Baring It All for Bike in Times Square

Between the unauthorized Disney characters, the TKTS booth and the 65-foot hot dog sculpture, it’s hard to get peoples’ attention in Times Square. But Bike Athletic managed to pull it off, thanks to its Broadway Bares photo op on Wednesday.

In celebration of Jockstrap Appreciation Day — yes, apparently there is one — and the 150th anniversary of the jockstrap, the brand brought six Broadway dancers to a stage on 46th Street to drop their white robes and show off their jockstraps.

It was 1874 when C.F. Bennett sought to protect bicycle riders on Boston’s streets and created the first jockstrap. His invention wound up revolutionizing men’s underwear by adding structure and protection without limiting comfort or mobility. Since then, more than 350 million jockstraps have been sold worldwide.

Bike Athletic has changed hands several times over the years and was purchased from Russell Athletic in 2019 by Newtimes Group and its group managing director Alex Angelchik, who originally planned to focus on compression garments but decided to lean into the gay consumer segment by refocusing the brand’s energies to its flagship product.

To celebrate the anniversary, Bike introduced a limited-edition anniversary jock that sold out within hours. That piece was a replica of one of the earliest versions and was offered in black with gold leg straps and embellished with the 150th anniversary logo. Only 150 were produced and each one was numbered, sold with a certificate of authenticity and packaged in a commemorative box.

The Bike event was just a teaser for the true Broadway Bares, a burlesque production that is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Two performances of the show will be held on June 23 at Hammerstein Ballroom with proceeds going toward providing meals, medication and health care to those living with HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses.

