Barking fire: Two people rushed to hospital as blaze destroys flat in east London

Firefighters said the fire was brought under control in around an hour (Matt Lismore)

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a fire tore through a flat in east London.

Video footage of the blaze showed huge clouds of smoke steaming out of a top-floor window of the new-build block in Barking in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The London Fire Brigade were called at around 12.40am to the fire at a block of flats on Mizzen Street. The fire was brought under control in around an hour.

Fire at Weavers Quarter Barking this evening.



Hoping above everything everyone is okay. pic.twitter.com/LIsQNd2YxU — Matt Lismore (@MattLismore) October 3, 2024

A flat on the sixth floor of the seven-storey building was mostly destroyed by fire and the LFB said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Firefighters led around 50 people to safety and a man and woman were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a fire tore through a flat in Barking, east London. (Matt Lismore)

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were sent to the scene from Barking, East Ham, Plaistow and surrounding fire stations.

The Brigade's 999 Control Officers took over 10 calls to this incident.