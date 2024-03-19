Barmaid, 82, still pulling pints and kicking out troublemakers

Britain’s 'oldest barmaid' is still pulling pints and kicking out troublemakers aged 82 - and she has no plans to hang up her apron anytime soon. Ann Wilson has worked in pubs for 60 years and has poured over three million drinks during that time. Straight-talking Ann - nicknamed 'Nanny Annie' - started working in bars in Birmingham in 1964 so she could buy a fridge for her family. She got a job in The Old Yewtree where she spent ten years before moving onto the Journey’s End pub in 1974 where she still works today. Ann reckons she’s seen 12 bosses come and go in her 50 years at the popular boozer. Despite her age, Ann, who has two children and four grandchildren, still works two days a week and says she has no plans to retire.