Barn fire in Center Harbor under investigation, authorities say

CBC

An Edmonton police constable has admitted to using his position of power to prey on women he met on duty for his "own sexual gratification."Edmonton Police Service Const. Hunter Robinz pleaded guilty to one count of breach of trust in Court of King's Bench on Oct 21. He is awaiting sentencing and is due back in court on Friday. Robinz admitted to multiple breaches of trust through his on-duty contact with eight women, spanning from March 2017 to June 2019.Court heard that he exhibited a pattern