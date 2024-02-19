Barnaby Joyce says he has given up alcohol for Lent as Perin Davey admits having two drinks before Senate hearing

Barnaby Joyce says he has given up drinking for Lent. Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

Barnaby Joyce has said he has given up drinking for Lent and accused political opponents of seeking to exploit the issue of parliamentarians’ consumption of alcohol.

The shadow veterans affairs minister made the comments on Monday after the deputy Nationals leader, Perin Davey, admitted she had two drinks before a Senate committee hearing in which she appeared to slur and stumble over words.

Politicians’ consumption of alcohol has been in the spotlight since Daily Mail Australia published night-time footage of Joyce in Canberra lying face up on the pavement with his feet on a planter box, having a phone conversation and uttering profanities.

Last week Joyce stared down calls from the Nationals leader, David Littleproud, to take personal leave after the episode.

On Monday Joyce was asked on Channel Seven’s Sunrise about Davey and a possible booze ban in parliament.

“I’ve given up two things for Lent, one is drinking, the other one’s talking about other people in regards to that,” Joyce replied.

“I’ll let other people deal with the issues that are personal to them, and I won’t be adding commentary to it, and sometimes I do get a sense of, ‘Let’s exploit this issue politically for all the purpose we can get.’ That’s an issue for the parties to decide, I’ll let them have that discussion.”

Joyce was criticised in the Nationals party room over the footage.

On Thursday the independent MP Zali Steggall questioned why parliament does not have a random alcohol and drug testing policy.

It was unclear whether Joyce’s comments about exploiting the issue were directed at internal or external critics.

The environment minister, Tanya Plibersek, said: “People shouldn’t be drunk at work.

“And I really think adults need to think very hard about their consumption of alcohol in the workplace. I don’t really see any cause for it at all.”

But Plibersek, also on Sunrise, said she wasn’t sure if “a booze ban is the way to fix that” and noted that “the truth is most parliamentarians don’t drink at work”.

“What you see is a few high‑profile cases that I suppose give the impression that we’re all out there, you know, on the turps every night. It’s simply not the case.”

Davey had told Sky News she “did have a drink” before speaking at a Senate environment and communications committee hearing last Tuesday.

But Davey denied being drunk, saying she had only had two glasses of red wine at a staff function.

“I wouldn’t say I was under the weather,” she reportedly said. “I stumbled over my words. If you want to pick on people who stumble over their words, there are plenty of Labor MPs [who do that].”

The Coalition spokesperson Simon Birmingham told the ABC on Monday that “every member of parliament is responsible for themselves” and defended Davey.

“I know Perin works very hard in agitating for her communities in New South Wales and there are many different functions hosted in the parliament, and everyone needs to make sure in attending those functions and then going back into parliamentary duty they are mindful of being at their best performance and capacity in how they conduct themselves,” he said.

Asked whether it was a good look, Birmingham said he had not seen the footage.

The opposition leader, Peter Dutton, said he understood voters “hold those of us in public life to a higher standard, and that’s appropriately so” and also defended the Nationals senator.

“I know Perin well, she’s a very decent person,” he said.

“She has a real burning desire to help people, particularly in regional areas. She’s made a mistake in this instance, she’s owned up to it and her other colleagues should learn from it as well. People can have a drink in moderation, you can catch up with friends, you can attend social functions.”

On Sunday the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, told reporters in Nowra that “people will look at that footage, or other footage that went around recently, and make up their own mind”.

Asked about a potential booze ban, Albanese said that parliamentarians were “accountable for their actions” because “they’re up for election every three years”.

“But I think that when you are a member of parliament, you’re by definition an adult.

“You’re someone who has a great deal of responsibility, and it’s important that we show respect for the people that sent us to parliament.”