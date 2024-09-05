Barney is back on Max: What's new with the lovable dinosaur in the reboot

"Barney's World" the new animated reboot, will premiere in October on Max and Cartoon Network.

He's no longer just a dinosaur from your imagination — Barney is back in animated form.

The lovable purple-and-green dinosaur with a penchant for tidiness will return to screens for the first time in 14 years this fall in "Barney's World" on Max and Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Discovery and Mattel announced Wednesday.

The CGI-animated series will premiere Oct. 14 on Max and Oct. 18 on Cartoon Network. And iPad kids rejoice: The series will also be available on YouTube, where it will debut Oct. 11 in certain countries.

The show will feature updated versions of Barney classics like the "I Love You" song, plus some original tunes.

Baby Bop will make her return to the playground as well as the dinosaur formerly known as BJ, now renamed Billy. The preschool series will also feature three kid best friends: David, Mel and Vivie.

"Through action-packed, music-filled adventures together, Barney helps the kids and audiences explore big preschool emotions, showing them how to love themselves, others, and their communities," reads a press release. "While Barney's World was developed for preschoolers, viewers of all ages will feel nostalgic singing along with Barney and his friends again. Today's parents, many of whom grew up with the lovable dinosaur, can now create memories with their own children as they experience this new take on a beloved classic."

Bob West, the original voice of Barney, has been replaced by "Zombies" actor Jonathan Langdon as the dancing anthropomorphic T-Rex. Other voice actors include Bryn McAuley, Jonathan Tan, Jayd Deroché and Diana Tsoy.

Barney debuted in "Barney & the Backyard Gang" in 1988 and later "Barney & Friends" in 1992, soon becoming a worldwide sensation. It lasted 14 seasons on PBS, wrapping up with its final show in 2010.

A revival was also announced in 2015 for a 2017 release but ultimately fell through.

