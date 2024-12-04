Barnier set to go down as shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history

Michel Barnier, 73, has been in power for only three months - Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Michel Barnier is expected to go down as the shortest-serving prime minister in modern French history as both Left and Right unite to end his government.

The 73 year-old former Brexit negotiator, nicknamed “Babar” after the unflappable cartoon elephant, is facing two no-confidence motions in the Paris National Assembly on Wednesday evening.

With both Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) and the leftist New Popular Front backing Mr Barnier’s exit, he has next to no chance of survival.

Voting will take place on Wednesday after Emmanuel Macron, the president, returns from a trip to Saudi Arabia.

The head of state has said he will not resign himself, stating, “I was elected twice by the French people,” and that his “priority is stability”.

Both Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) and the leftist New Popular Front are backing Mr Barnier’s exit - Mohammed Badra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

But there were no such assurances for Mr Barnier, who became Mr Macron’s fifth prime minister in seven years when he secured the job in early September.

He is not an elected MP and – if he goes after just three months – the conservative politician will break a record previously held by Bernard Cazeneuve, the Socialist prime minister who served for just five months, until May 2017.

Mr Barnier made a last gasp plea for support during a television address on Tuesday night, saying his departure would mean “everything will be more difficult and more serious”.

The political instability has led to warnings of financial collapse, with French bonds and stocks already being rapidly sold off.

Some have even predicted France falling into a deep recession, as Greece did during its sovereign debt crisis just over a decade ago.

Michel Barnier greets Gabriel Attal, the outgoing prime minister, at the handover ceremony in Sep 5 2024 - Stephane de Sakutin/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mr Barnier’s downfall ultimately came about after he failed to win parliamentary support for a social-security budget aimed at saving the equivalent of £50 billion.

Unable to raise a majority in the hung parliament created by a snap election over the summer, Mr Barnier said he would push the budget through via a presidential decree.

Such a move has become common under Mr Macron, who is accused of ignoring democracy and acting like a dictator.

However, Mr Macron is confident that his presidency will survive a government collapse.

The institutions of the Fifth Republic are geared towards presidential government, and he will be able to appoint yet another prime minister whenever he chooses.

A so-called “special measure” will also ensure taxes remain the same and civil servants are paid.

Pledging to remain as President until 2027 – when his second term of office ends – Mr Macron said he would stay “until the last second, so as to be useful to the country”.

Emmanuel Macron is accused of ignoring democracy and acting like a dictator - Ludovic Marin/Reuters

Hard-Right opponents were showing some support for Mr Macron on Wednesday, with Jordan Bardella, the National Rally president, saying he was “respectful of institutions” and that “there is no justification at this time for the president of the Republic to leave.”

The Left has taken the opposite view, however, with the New Popular Front calling for instant presidential elections.

Éric Coquerel, of La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) – a leading party in the Front – said: “This government has never had any legitimacy and the responsibility for it lies more with Mr Macron than Mr Barnier.”

Mr Coquerel said Mr Macron should appoint a Popular Front government, and then resign.

He said: “The questions should be about the future of Mr Macron – the solution is presidential elections.”

The debate over the no-confidence motions put forward by the National Rally and Popular Front will begin in the National Assembly at 4pm (3pm GMT).

The Assembly is then expected to move to a vote at around 7pm (6pm GMT), with the result announced soon afterwards.

To succeed, a no-confidence motion must gain an absolute majority of votes, meaning it requires support from more than half of the 577 MPs elected to the house, or 288 votes.

The Assembly is currently divided into three main blocs – the Front, which has 192 seats, Le Pen’s National Rally and allies on 140 seats, and a centrist coalition who support Mr Barnier, representing about 210 seats.

The Front and Rally voting against Mr Barnier would ensure 332 votes, therefore – well above the 288 needed to remove him from power.