Barnsdall Couple Feels Lucky to Be Alive
Barnsdall Couple Feels Lucky to Be Alive
Wednesday star Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas will be living separate lives for the next few months
Ty Cobb said Judge Aileen Cannon is "not capable of ruling intelligently or fairly."
"Omg! My clothes couldn’t come off fast enough."
The remains of a Newfoundland trucker who went missing in Ontario two weeks ago were found in the back of his truck's trailer in his home province, even though his rig was a key piece of evidence in the search and the place where he was last seen.The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that Brian Lush's body was recovered inside the truck's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L.On Monday, the OPP had only said that Lush had been found dead. A news release did not disclose where. Lush, who liv
Rita Ora showed up almost fully naked to the 2024 Met Gala in a multicoloured Marni dress that was completely open-sided revealing she was braless & commando
I've never felt so alive after reading these.
Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their US friend Jack Carter Rhoad disappeared last month.
Ryan Hawkins died after he was allegedly shot on the highway and ejected from his car, which landed in a pond, say police
The number of vacant houses in Japan has surged to a record high of nine million – more than enough for each person in New York City – as the east Asian country continues to struggle with its ever-declining population.
An investigation is underway, officials say.
The stars put their unique spin on "The Garden of Time" theme — but some of these looks went to the weeds.
The Princess of Wales was pictured dancing with Prince Harry at Peter Phillips' wedding in 2008 wearing a daring sheer wedding guest dress from Issa, who created her engagement dress.
Police say Angela Gosser killed her husband Larry Gosser and sister Jennifer Wilson and was allegedly killed by her brother Darryl Wilson after attacking him
The NAACP on Tuesday led a group of civil rights organizations in calling for President Biden to pardon Marilyn Mosby, a former state’s attorney for Baltimore. Mosby was convicted in February on a federal charge of making a false mortgage application in order to secure a lower interest rate. The conviction followed a November 2023 conviction on two…
The businesswoman sported the "Amore Eterno" necklace, which features 25 diamond solitaires, 4 heart-shaped diamonds and more than 20 round jewels
“As much care and attention to detail has to go into the after-party look from head to toe!"
A Calgary family doctor has been charged with sexual assault — the fourth time he's been accused of the same offence since 2017.On Wednesday, police announced Dr. Ali Ayyaz Chatha, 34, faces one count of sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in January 2023.Court records show Chatha was charged with sexual assault on three previous occasions involving three different women but has never been convicted of that offence.Defence lawyer Jennifer Ruttan who represents Chatha issued a brief
Emily Price, 5, and Theodore Price, 3, were found dead in 2021
The Prince and Princess of Wales' family-first mantra is more important than ever
Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh wowed at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles alongside Prince Edward, Princess Anne, and Queen Camilla