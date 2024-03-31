Barnsley crash: Married couple killed in Barugh Green named

A married couple killed in a crash at a crossroads which also left seven other people seriously injured have been named.

Peter and Margaret Deeley, aged 75 and 85, died after several vehicles, including a white Suzuki and a grey Range Rover, collided in Barugh Green in Barnsley on 23 March.

The couple died at the scene.

A man, 65, held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains on bail, South Yorkshire Police said.

The crash happened at the junction of Cawthorne Road, Barugh Green Road, Barugh Lane and Higham Common Road.

South Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the vehicles involved to get in touch.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.