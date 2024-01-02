Barnsley panto group a lifeline for mum and her special needs son

The mum of a young man with special needs says joining a local pantomime group has finally made them feel accepted.

Loz Dobson and her son Sam, 23, became part of Trinity Players Barnsley six years ago after finally finding a theatre group that would allow them to come as a pair.

Sam has a learning disability and needs help moving around the stage safely so Ms Dobson cannot leave him.

He is also hearing-impaired so Ms Dobson needs to make sure Sam understands what is asked of him as well as helping him with his prompts and lines.

She said they have had to deal with "demoralising language" and discrimination at other groups but Trinity Players Barnsley gave them the "friendliest, warmest welcome" when they joined.

Ms Dobson said: "Being the parent of a young adult with educational needs can be the loneliest place in the world.

"Not many people accept him, but they do at this group and that has made us incredibly happy.

"Sam doesn't have a disability when he is here, as far as they're concerned."

The group is rehearsing for its production of Robin Hood & Babes in the Wood which starts on 19 January.

While Sam is not taking part this year, in previous years he has played the role of a wolf and a skeleton.

He said: "I love meeting all the parents and the children here. Everyone is so friendly.

"They ask who I am, and I say 'I'm Sam'. I like getting to know all the families.

"I've made some nice friends. They help me with my scripts."

As well as learning difficulties, Sam has autism and epilepsy.

He contracted meningitis when he was two months old and had to spend time on a life support machine.

It was then that his epilepsy was discovered and his other conditions began to affect him.

Ms Dobson said Trinity Players Barnsley had "such a positive impact" on their lives and had improved Sam's language skills and taught him about taking turns and patience - all "good life skills".

Story continues

But most importantly, she said, it has improved his confidence.

Ms Dobson said: "The group has given him the freedom to really take part. He even tells others what to do now!"

She plays an active part herself, too. With a background in fine art and illustration, Ms Dobson was soon asked to help with the set design.

Ms Dobson said: "I don't just have to sit there getting bored. I'm part of the group as well. They see us as a team."

Trinity Players has been going for 90 years and meets at Trinity Church Hall on Farrar Street every Wednesday evening.

Annual membership is £5 and kept deliberately low so "no-one is restricted due to lack of funds", said Ruth Willerton, the vice chair of Trinity Players.

Ages range from five to 79 and Trinity Players "aims to be fully inclusive and welcome all who come", she also said.

Ms Willerton added: "Parents and carers are encouraged to get involved as well, they find it provides a welcome social break for them in what can otherwise be a very isolating existence.

"We aim to look at the particular disability of a member and work hard at making sure we can accommodate their needs appropriately so that they are as much a part of the Trinity team as all able-bodied members."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk