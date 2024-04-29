Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala celebrity guest list announced
The Prince and Princess of Wales married on April 29, 2011
Swift and Kelce attended Patrick's 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas on April 27
The actress gave her fans a quick life update, showing off her dogs, her go-to exercise spot and more
The actress was joined by husband Keith Urban and their two teenage daughters as she was honored at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala on April 27
Nearly 20 years ago in New York City, a young, restless, teenaged Julia Fox would wait patiently for her neighbors to throw out their trash before sneaking down to the basement and scavenging the recycling bins for magazines she could use to make collages. She would skip over the copy and head straight to the photos …
The couple attended the gala together in Las Vegas on April 27
The Oscar-winning actress hits her milestone birthday on April 28
Before news broke the pop star had been ordered to pay her dad $2 million in legal fees after their battle over her controversial conservatorship. Britney Spears was snapped cracking the windscreen of her SUV with her heels.
Prince Harry will be returning to the UK in May to attend a Thanksgiving Service at St Paul's Cathedral, it has been confirmed. Details...
The pair coordinated their outfits and chose to wear the same designer — Harbison — for the occasion
A fan captured Brinkley dancing to the hit song during her ex-husband's concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday, April 26
Princess Beatrice wowed crowds at the World Economy Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Sarah Ferguson's daughter wore a blue dress by Sezane and added royal favourite Chanel pumps.
The "Baby" hitmaker shared two photos of himself crying on Instagram over the weekend
The pair was joined by Harry Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin at the April 28 event
The night before her wedding to Prince William, Kate Middleton stayed at the Goring Hotel in London and was pictured with sister Pippa and mum Carole wearing a polka dot dress and white blazer.
Buckingham Palace recently announced that Charles will make a return to royal duties despite his cancer battle.
Dan Rather returned to the CBS News airwaves for the first time since his bitter exit 18 years ago, appearing in a reflective interview on “CBS Sunday Morning” days before the debut of a Netflix documentary on the 92-year-old newsman's life. After 44 years at the network, 24 as anchor of the “CBS Evening News,” Rather left under a cloud following a botched investigation into then-President George W. Bush's military record. With continued enmity between him and since-deposed CBS chief Leslie Moonves, Rather essentially became a nonperson at the news division he dominated for decades.
The singer candidly spoke about his wife during his speech at her AFI tribute on April 27
The "Step Up" actress, 43, is currently expecting her third baby
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter have been married since 2020, and together since 2013 after meeting on the set of a movie. Here, their history.