Barometer! Absinthe and syphilis boom — meanwhile everyone's already bored of Wicked
Going up!
Joan of Arc
Hey, Joan. The pop culture icon (and saint, of course) is in town — well, a 15th-century letter signed by her is on show at the British Library. No smoking, please.
Absinthe
Drink of the season per the Gothic Bar’s Jack Porter, who has noticed “even pubs are bringing it in”. When times get tough, etc.
Lapel-power continuum
Look out for Kamala Harris’s lapels this week. Typically they are Seventies-style vast. To get this election over the line, they might just extend past her shoulders.
Toffee apples
Nostalgic to put on your Instagram on Bonfire Night. Not as fun? Endless blurry clips from your local fireworks display. We know they are pretty. Just enjoy.
Going down…
Eating “family style”
Either you’re left with nothing or you force-feed yourself five chicken breasts because everyone is veggie and the waste feels awkward.
Wicked
November is Wicked month. Not Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s fault, but the build-up to this film has been a green and pink fois gras-style force feeding. Get it over with.
Syphilis
Technically going up (highest levels since 1948), but popping down here so as not to encourage. NB: “Huge increase” among the West Midlands’ heterosexual population ...
Mike Ashley for Boohoo
As luvvies (ahem, I) pondered the creative future of Dior or Loewe, Ashley has been muscling in for the CEO spot at Boohoo. You’ve enough, Mike! Boo hoo is right.