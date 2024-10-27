Barometer! The Devil Wears Prada is hot, Hailey Bieber's Rhode phone cases are over

Going up!

Miranda Priestly

(20th Century Studios)

The Devil Wears Prada, which is now open on the West End, will surely be the hit of the season. The advance word is sensational.

Paddington coats

(S.S. DALEY)

Between Alexa Chung, Paddington in Peru and SS Daley’s latest menswear campaign, the duffle looks a strong contender for coat of winter 2024.

Late, late supper

(The Twenty Two)

At Mayfair members’ club The Twenty Two, Michelin-starred guest chef Masa Takayama, in from NYC for a short stint, still serves food long past 11pm. London can (should) stay up late, too.

Ten-year age gaps

(AP)

Unsure what Jackie Apostel, 29, will make of her new, 19-year-old beau Cruz Beckham’s old school pals, who are probably blacked out enjoying first year at Bristol. Likely neither care. Many happy returns.

Going down…

Chopped pillows

(Etsy)

Hosting at home season has arrived. Time, then, for the annual reminder that karate chopping pillows for added plumping looks contrived, chichi and unseemly. Avoid.

Halloween wreaths

(flowers box london)

To be billed under the same, larger category of autumn wreaths — and, in fact, any wreath sub-genre not “Christmas”. And the category is: odd, unacceptable.

Olympic medals as necklaces

Bryony Page at the 25 Years of Disney's "The Lion King" celebration (Dave Benett)

Olympic gold trampoliner Bryony Page flaunting her Paris medal atop a sequin mini at the sad, 25-year West End celebration of The Lion King compels me to say: summer’s over, sporty folk. See you in LA.

Rhode phone cases

(Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

Ring, ring. Thrilled to whack the death knell on the yonic phone cases by Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand — yes, the ones that look like vaginas and store lip-gloss. Just awful.