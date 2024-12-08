Barometer! Hide your Gregg Wallace cookbooks before the guests arrive
Going up!
Smart wreaths
Avoid any desire to “doorscape”, a bone-chilling “must-try trend” this December. Needless to say, wrapping the front door in gold ribbon is criminal; a humble holly wreath will serve you well.
Indian Irish
Fresh out of Walthamstow, new pub The Raglan’s hot fusion cooking has Miquita Oliver (plus entourage) in a state of euphoria.
Indoor scarves
Gen Z rely on scarves to perfect a look — so they don’t take them off inside the party. Coats and bags still stay at the door.
Warm, non-flashing, lights
A rule of thumb for anything you deem fit for added wattage (Christmas trees, bannisters…): no white-blue lights or violent blinking, which should come with a health warning.
Down…
Studio 54
Now Sienna Miller and Kate Moss’s high street party dress collections, both “inspired” by the Seventies NYC club, are all but sold out, dare I beg for a re-jig of the moodboards? Happy to make the Google doc.
LED face and neck mask
Why is everyone suddenly posting themselves in these microwave-style light devices? They look like Voldemort on Purge night.
Crossbody phone straps
I know, using your phone on Old Compton Street is the same as posting it to a market in Shenzhen yourself. But if we all wear our mobiles like hen-do sashes, have the snatchers got the last laugh?
Gregg Wallace cookbooks
Not dish du jour. Will startle any supper guests right out the door.