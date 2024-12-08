Barometer! Hide your Gregg Wallace cookbooks before the guests arrive

Going up!

Smart wreaths

(Lavender Green)

Avoid any desire to “doorscape”, a bone-chilling “must-try trend” this December. Needless to say, wrapping the front door in gold ribbon is criminal; a humble holly wreath will serve you well.

Indian Irish

Fresh out of Walthamstow, new pub The Raglan’s hot fusion cooking has Miquita Oliver (plus entourage) in a state of euphoria.

Indoor scarves

A guest and Ian Jeffery attend the Perfect X Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Christmas party at Dorchester Hotel (Dave Benett)

Gen Z rely on scarves to perfect a look — so they don’t take them off inside the party. Coats and bags still stay at the door.

Warm, non-flashing, lights

The Ritz Christmas tree (The Ritz)

A rule of thumb for anything you deem fit for added wattage (Christmas trees, bannisters…): no white-blue lights or violent blinking, which should come with a health warning.

Down…

Studio 54

Kate Moss for Zara (Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott)

Now Sienna Miller and Kate Moss’s high street party dress collections, both “inspired” by the Seventies NYC club, are all but sold out, dare I beg for a re-jig of the moodboards? Happy to make the Google doc.

LED face and neck mask

Victoria Beckham is one of many fans (@victoriabeckham)

Why is everyone suddenly posting themselves in these microwave-style light devices? They look like Voldemort on Purge night.

Crossbody phone straps

(xouxou)

I know, using your phone on Old Compton Street is the same as posting it to a market in Shenzhen yourself. But if we all wear our mobiles like hen-do sashes, have the snatchers got the last laugh?

Gregg Wallace cookbooks

Gregg Wallace (PA Wire)

Not dish du jour. Will startle any supper guests right out the door.