Barometer! Torres crisps are naff, Matt Smith's new hair is petrifying

Going up!

Sundays are the new Thursdays

It’s Dolce’s Sunday party night: Will David Gandy show face? (Dolce & Gabbana)

Thursdays have long been party night, but everyone who’s anyone will be tarted up this Sunday for a late-night Perfect x Dolce & Gabbana bash. Amen.

Posh Christmas tree crawl

(Sir Paul Smith Has Unveiled The Claridge’s Christmas Tree 2024)

Suggested route: Paul Smith’s at Claridge’s, Ashish at The Edition, Conrad Shawcross at The Connaught, Kate Halfpenny at The Londoner and Paul Thomas at The Ritz. Unless you’re a billionaire, take a hip flask.

Rolos renaissance

(Kylie Jenner)

Kylie Jenner is posting bowls full of them with the caption: “Rolos obviously”. Must-have post-supper. Exit stage left, After Eight.

Appealing offices

(Chanel)

Chanel has ‘The Window’ for rotating art installations in their Mayfair Time & Life building viewable for all, 24 hours a day; Stella McCartney has private, vegan chefs for free daily lunches, and Apple — well, they have a spa and masseuse. Step up.

Going down…

Torres crisps

(Standard)

Over it. Making these the hero of your festive spread don’t impress me much. Saying “can you pass the Torres?” is unforgivable.

Flavoured lip balm

(Rhode)

At the risk of sounding like a Rhode-bashing column, Hailey Bieber’s new “cinnamon roll peptide lip treatment inspired by Hailey’s homemade cinnamon buns” made me gag.

Vocal cinema-goers

(Universal Pictures)

Should be filed as non-crime hate incidents. I thought Everyman was a safe space, but no — claps, hollering, even singing during a screening of Wicked. This is Angel, not America.

Matt Smith’s plaited mohawk

(Dave Benett)

The ex-Doctor is doing the rounds flaunting his scary new do on the party circuit. Diametrically opposed to festive joy.