Baron Davis & Brandon Armstrong Chat About Their Fuse Series, "WTF Baron Davis"

Retired two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis takes BDot, rising social media phenom, under his wing in an unorthodox mentorship program that often ends in hilarious disaster. Featuring Baron Davis and real-life Instagram star Brandon Armstrong (bdotadot5) as eccentric, foul-mouthed versions of themselves, "WTF Baron Davis" depicts the absurd antics that transpire when an opinionated and self-centered celebrity “invests” in the lovable yet incompetent screw-ups who hang around him.