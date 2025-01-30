Baroness Hanham, Kensington & Chelsea council leader who waged war on ‘iceberg’ basements

Joan Hanham: in 1999 she became the Conservatives’ candidate in London’s first mayoral elections - Photoshot / Avalon

Baroness Hanham, who has died aged 85, was a popular Conservative leader of Kensington & Chelsea council for 11 years, and later a junior communities minister in David Cameron’s Coalition government.

She was a councillor from 1970 to 2010, for the final eight years serving alongside her oncologist husband. She made unsuccessful bids to be Kensington’s MP in 1995, and in 1999 her party’s candidate in London’s first mayoral elections. That same year, she was created a life peer.

As leader of the council from 1989 to 2000, Joan Hanham presided conscientiously over a borough with great wealth and pockets of serious deprivation. The council’s meltdown in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster lay some years in the future.

The need to respect the sensitivities of Kensington and Chelsea’s well-heeled residents came to the fore in 1992, in the wake of the death of one of the most celebrated: Freddie Mercury. When a memorial on public land was proposed, the council, while open to the idea “in principle”, was haunted by the prospect of equally flamboyant fans desecrating it.

“We don’t want it turning into Jim Morrison’s grave in Paris which is covered in graffiti. And it can’t be like the Elvis Presley shrine in America,” Joan Hanham told reporters. “Memphis is rather different to Kensington High Street.”

One issue that plagued her was the desire of some residents for massive “iceberg” extensions to their basements, regardless of the impact on their neighbours. She tried to resist these while on the council’s planning committee, but many got through.

Once in the Lords, she chaired a working group on how basement development could be limited, and later supported a Private Member’s Bill to curb it.

She was born Joan Spark on September 23 1939, the daughter of Alfred Spark and the former Mary Mitchell. She was sent to board at Hillcourt School in Dublin.

She married Iain Hanham in 1964, and was elected to Kensington & Chelsea council in 1970. She served as Mayor in 1983-84, then chaired in turn its town planning and social services committees. From 1989, she was leader of the council, for a time also chairing the policy committee of the London Boroughs Association.

When in 1995 the financial journalist Dudley Fishburn decided to stand down as MP for Kensington at the next election, Joan Han​ham made the shortlist from 500 hopefuls, along with three former ministers: Michael Fallon, John Maples and Sir Nicholas Scott, the sitting MP for Chelsea. Scott was chosen to fight the merged seat of Kensington & Chelsea, but his struggles with alcohol became public and it was Alan Clark who took the seat in 1997.

William Hague had Joan Hanham made a life peer in July 1999. When that autumn perjury charges were brought against Jeffrey Archer, the Conservatives’ original mayoral candidate, Hague dropped him and ordered a re-run. Lady Hanham entered the contest, but in a run-off Steve Norris defeated Andrew Boff.

In April 2000 she handed over leadership of the council to Merrick Cockell. Two years later her husband was elected; she left the council in 2010 but he continued until his death the following year.

Meanwhile she became an Opposition whip in the Lords, and in turn a spokesman on local government, housing, planning and the regions; Scotland; transport; and home affairs.

When the Coalition with the Liberal Democrats was formed in 2010, she became Parliamentary Under Secretary in Eric Pickles’s Department for Communities and Local Government.

For the next three years she toured regeneration projects from Northumberland to Cornwall, exhorted public sector workers to come forward with money-saving suggestions, applauded community initiatives such as conducting blood tests in GP surgeries, and urged the public to identify the least effective policies.

Lady Hanham left the Government in October 2013, and retired from the Lords in 2020. In 2014-15 she chaired the health regulatory body Monitor.

At various times she was president of Volunteering England; vice-president of the Commonwealth Institute; a director of St Mary’s Hospital NHS Trust and Westminster Primary Care Trust; and a member of the Mental Health Commission and the North West Thames Regional Health Authority,

She was a City of London JP, also sitting in family courts. She was made a Freeman of the City in 1984, and of the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea in 2011, and appointed CBE in 1997.

Lady Hanham is survived by a son and a daughter.

Joan Hanham, born September 23 1939, died January 28 2025