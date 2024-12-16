Baroness suspended over ‘Lord Poppadom’ comments denied natural justice, peers suggest

Baroness Meyer said she did not remember saying the term, but that it was ‘possible’ she had done so - JAMIE LORRIMAN

A Tory baroness who was suspended for calling a fellow peer of Indian heritage “Lord Poppadom” has been denied natural justice, peers have suggested.

A group of 27 members of the House of Lords have criticised the Lords’ Commissioner for Standards after Baroness Meyer was handed a three-week suspension.

The peer was found to have twice called Lord Dholakia, a Liberal Democrat peer, “Lord Poppadom” during a taxi ride in Rwanda in February.

In a letter to The Telegraph, the peers said the investigation procedure followed by the commissioner was “at fault” and did not “adhere to the principles of natural justice”.

“The commissioner decides whether or not to investigate, carries out the investigation and decides, like a judge, what the consequences should be,” they wrote.

“The accused person may be accompanied at the investigation by a legal adviser, but the latter may not speak for them.

“There is no entitlement to cross-examination, even when the facts are disputed and occurred a long time ago.

‘Balance of probabilities’

“The allegation needs to be proved only on a balance of probabilities. There is no provision for all documents to be made available to both sides.”

Lady Meyer, founder of the charity Action Against Abduction, initially denied using the term before saying she did not remember saying it, but that it was “possible” she had done so.

The Commissioner for Standards found that she made the remark “on the balance of probabilities” and that there was a “racial element” in the incident regarding Lord Dholakia, who described it as “derogatory behaviour”.

It recommended last week that Lady Meyer be suspended for three weeks and undertake “bespoke” behaviour training.

The group of peers – which includes Lord Forysth of Drumlean, who served in John Major’s cabinet, and Baroness Deech, the cross-bench peer – said the comments would in the past “have been disputed in private and amicably”.

‘Lasting damage’

“These procedures may have been sufficient years ago when there was less publicity and more robustness of exchange,” they said.

“Given the lasting damage to reputation, the publicity inside and outside Parliament, and the severity of the sanctions, it is time to bring the procedures into line with natural justice as applicable in other settings.

“One hopes that the review of the Code of Conduct currently under way will take on that task.”

Lady Meyer also admitted to touching the hair of Bell Ribeiro-Addy, a black Labour MP, without consent, which was found to have been “humiliating and degrading”.

Ms Ribeiro-Addy said that every time she spoke about the incident in detail, she “ended up close to, or in floods of tears”.