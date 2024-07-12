Barricaded Suspect Arrested

Latest Stories
- People
Boy, 5, Was Last Seen 2 Years Ago with Mother's Boyfriend. Police Just Found Him Hidden in a Home
Steven Bryan was found safe with his mother Deborah Bryan and her boyfriend Caleb Blevins, per police
- People
Pastor Charged After Hitting Wife on Flight, Told Police He Was Upset That She Was Upgraded to 1st Class Without Him
Roger Allan Holmberg Sr. faces a simple assault charge after allegedly hitting his wife in the head on the July 2 flight, per authorities
- The Canadian Press
2 Australians and a Filipina killed in Philippine hotel, officials say
TAGAYTAY, Philippines (AP) — Two Australian nationals and their Filipina companion were killed in a hotel in a popular resort city south of the Philippine capital and police were trying to identify and track down the suspects, officials said Thursday.
- The Canadian Press
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested, then this baby was found crawling by a highway
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a 1-year-old “miracle baby” survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his 4-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
- People
Cheerleader, 18, Was Killed Weeks Before Her Graduation. Now a State Trooper Is Charged in Her Homicide
Trooper Shane Roper has been charged with manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the May killing of Olivia Flores, per authorities
- The Canadian Press
Chicago woman gets 58-year prison term for killing and dismembering her landlord
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman convicted of killing and dismembering her landlord and storing some of her remains in a freezer has been sentenced to 58 years in prison.
- Myrtle Beach Sun News
Update: Distraught children sought help for two women at Myrtle Beach, SC hotel
Two women were later arrested by Myrtle Beach Police at the hotel. The underage children sought help for the women before police arrived.
- The Hill
Ossoff votes with Republicans to block controversial Biden nominee
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) voted with Republicans on Thursday to block the nomination of Judge Sarah Netburn, who garnered significant controversy after ruling a transgender woman convicted of sex crimes should be transferred to a federal women’s prison. It marked a rare instance of a Democrat breaking with the majority to bottle up one of…
- CBC
Men dragged Brampton mother by car to steal her son's Air Jordans, police say
A Brampton mom says she was dragged by a car and seriously injured while trying to help her 12-year-old son sell a pair of high-end sneakers to someone they met on Facebook Marketplace.Vashtie Doorga posted an online ad to sell a pair of Air Jordans in the recently relaunched "Military Blue" colourway and found an "adamant" customer. The mother and son decided to meet around 7:15 p.m. on June 26 in a residential area near Dixie and Father Tobin roads. A short time later, Doorga found herself blo
- The Canadian Press
A warlord involved in hundreds of murders is released from a Colombian prison
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian warlord Salvatore Mancuso on Wednesday was released from prison in the South American country after repeatedly asking the courts to approve his freedom and promising to collaborate in the government’s rapprochement with illegal armed groups.
- ABC News
Gunman at large after ambushing, killing deputy following assault on pizza worker over wrong order: Officials
A manhunt is underway in Houston for the gunman who ambushed and killed an on-duty deputy overnight, authorities said. The incident began just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when Harris County deputies responded to an aggravated assault at a Little Caesars pizza shop, Harris County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mike Lee said at a news conference. "What happened is senseless," Lee said early Thursday.
- BBC
'Children as young as six involved in disorder'
Police were attacked after they found a suspect device while attending the scene of a sudden death.
- People
3 Charged After 20-Year-Old Woman's Remains Found Months After Her Disappearance
Months after Maury-Ange Faith Martinez disappeared, police have charged Allen Kerr, Sean Deschauzer and Jasmine Craig in connection with her death
- The Canadian Press
Man suspected of killing the family of BBC radio commentator has been found, British police say
LONDON (AP) — British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing three women, the wife and daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator, near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
- The Canadian Press
Man sentenced to 4-plus years in death of original 'Mickey Mouse Club' cast member
MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A man charged in the death of Dennis Day, an original cast member on Walt Disney's “Mickey Mouse Club” television program in the 1950s, has been sentenced to just over four years in prison after entering a modified guilty plea this week.
- The Canadian Press
Suspect in slaying of 3 women in 'serious condition' as UK police confirm recovery of crossbow
LONDON (AP) — A man suspected of killing two sisters and their mother in a crossbow attack was in “serious condition” at a London hospital, British police said Thursday as officers continued to carry out further searches of properties.
- PA Media: UK News
Romance scam rapist who left ‘trail of devastation’ is jailed for 12 years
Christopher Harkins, 37, loaned money from women he targeted on dating websites.
- CNN
2-year-old girl dies after being left in a hot car while she was asleep, Arizona police say
A 2-year-old Arizona girl died after her father left her asleep in a car during a heat wave on Tuesday, police said.
- The Canadian Press
Fort Campbell soldier found dead in home was stabbed nearly 70 times, autopsy shows
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Fort Campbell soldier found dead in her home earlier this year died of nearly 70 stab wounds, according to an autopsy report.
- The Canadian Press
Family vows during funeral to push for charges after Black man pinned to ground outside hotel
With chants of “Justice for D'Vontaye,” family and friends gathered Thursday for the funeral of a Black man who died after being pinned to the ground by security guards outside a Milwaukee hotel.