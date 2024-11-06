Barron Trump Emerges to Cast Vote ‘for His Dad’

The Daily Beast Podcast episodes are released every Thursday. Like and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or your favorite podcast app. And click here for email updates as each new episode drops.

Melania Trump on Tuesday night posted a photograph of son Barron Trump purportedly voting “for his dad.”

Trump, 18, presumably cast his ballot in Florida, like his father. In the picture, which may run afoul of a state statute prohibiting photographs “in the polling room,” he’s wearing a dark suit.

The New York University student rarely speaks out, with most of what we learn about him coming from the former president or former first lady.

Donald Trump has said his teenage son has been giving him advice on appealing to young voters, and Melania recently told Fox News how he’s faring at school.

President Trump at Mar-a-Lago tonight with Eric, Lara, and Barron Trump#Election2024 pic.twitter.com/jevDBIuUZY — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) November 6, 2024

“He’s doing great,” she said earlier last month, part of a press tour for her memoir. “He loves his classes and professors. He is striving and enjoying to be in New York City again.”

Later Tuesday night, Barron was spotted at Mar-a-Lago, where the Trump camp was taking in the election results.