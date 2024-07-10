Barron Trump makes MAGA rally debut, still doesn’t speak

Barron Trump made his unofficial adult debut at a MAGA rally Tuesday night, where he was enthusiastically cheered but didn’t speak.

“Look at this,” the 18-year-old’s father, presidential candidate Donald Trump, told an excited crowd at his golf resort in Doral, Fla. “That’s the first time he’s done it.”

The 6-foot-7 teenager remains a bit on an enigma among family members whose lifetimes in the spotlight include appearances on Trump’s reality show “The Apprentice” between 2004 and 2017.

Trump joked the youngest of his three sons might be “more popular” than his siblings as the recent high school grad waved to his father’s supporters.

The former president also said his son “got into every college he wanted to” and “made his choice” — without stating which schools that included or where the teen will enroll, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Barron Trump is occasionally seen with his father, but very rarely is his voice heard. In May, he was listed as a delegate to next week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. But former First Lady Melania Trump quickly clarified her only son would not be a speaker at that gathering.

When Donald Trump became president in 2017, Barron and his mom were slow to join the family patriarch in Washington, D.C. A source told the Daily News at the time Melania Trump was concerned her then-10-year-old son wouldn’t “have the same relationship” with teachers at a new school that he shared with instructors at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School on the Upper West Side.

The family was united at the end of the 2017 school year, when they began splitting time between the nation’s capital and their Florida estate.

Barron Trump stood quietly by his father’s side in November 2016 when the 45th president gave his victory speech after defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College vote.