Barry Gardiner considering bid for Labour leadership

The Labour Party leadership race may have another contender after Barry Gardiner confirmed he is considering a bid for the job.

Speaking from the Middle East, he told Sky News' Beth Rigby that he will make his final decision within the next 24 hours.

And he denied reports that Unite union boss Len McClusky had called him to encourage him to stand.

Mr McCluskey had earlier refuted reports in the Huffington Post that he has asked left-leaning frontbenchers to enter the race to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Gardiner would be entering the race to become Labour leader against Sir Keir Starmer, Jess Phillips, Lisa Nandy, Emily Thornberry, Clive Lewis and Corbynite Rebecca Long-Bailey.

Mr McCluskey tweeted: "This is utter nonsense. I certainly haven't been approached by Barry to support him as leader. Let me also make clear I have not indicated any concerns about RLB's campaign, or anyone else's.

"I repeat what I've been saying for weeks. There will be no announcement from Unite until our EC meets the candidates on 24 Jan. Claims to the contrary should be dismissed as fake news."

Earlier in the week he was forced to say Unite had not yet made a decision on who it would back and the decision would come after the executive committee had met.

On Wednesday, the UK's largest union Unison said it was backing Sir Keir in the contest.

A source close to Mr Gardiner told the HuffPost: "Barry recognises the challenges the party faces over the next five years and believes he has the broad base of support, experience and loyalty to the party to win the race and take the fight to the Tories."

Mr Gardiner has been Brent North MP since 1997.

  • Why The UN Is Getting Involved With 3 Big B.C. Energy Projects
    HuffPost Canada

    Why The UN Is Getting Involved With 3 Big B.C. Energy Projects

    Indigenous rights are at stake, the UN says.

    CBC

    MP Marilyn Gladu is running for the Conservative leadership

    Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu is running for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada, CBC News has learned."I'm ready to lead and I can bring the party together. I can bring a winning strategy. And that's what we need," Gladu told CBC News in an exclusive interview.She's the first caucus member — and the only woman so far — to declare her intention to run."We need somebody that's going to bring a better balance of fiscal responsibility and social compassion," she said. "I'm looking at all the people running and it's all the same-old, same-old."Gladu said she'll be able to come up with the $300,000 entry fee and collect the 3,000 signatures from party members required to put her on the ballot."I have the money, I have the backing, I have a campaign manager," she said. "I have folks to do communications, policy and strategy. I've got a travel coordinator. I've got a chair in every province of the country. So we're ready to go."Gladu on the carbon taxGladu, 57, is a second-term MP for Sarnia-Lambton. She was a professional chemical engineer for over three decades."I'm the kind of strong dynamic leader that has 32 years of global business experience and as an engineer I tend to solve complex problems. We certainly have lots of those in government," she said.Gladu said her background in chemical engineering taught her to take a "science-based approach" to problems. Asked how she would approach climate policy as Conservative leader, she said she would allow provinces to decide if they want to ditch the current carbon tax.Gladu also said she would come up with a better climate plan than the one outgoing Conservative leader Andrew Scheer presented in last October's election."The provinces have jurisdiction to decide if that's something that they would like to have. I think there are better ways of getting the [emissions] reduction but we all need to work together in order to achieve those Paris targets and to help the rest of the world," she said. "[The carbon tax] not a very good mechanism and certainly it would be punishing to see that go higher."Gladu said that her climate plan would take more of a "regulatory and incentivized approach" than the Liberal government's current carbon pricing plan."Clearly we need to do more here at home. We're not going to make our existing Paris targets with the existing plan. So we've really got to focus on the top three, which are major industrial emitters and transportation and buildings," she said.Gladu on pharmacareGladu is currently the Official Opposition health critic and vice chair of the Commons standing committee on health. In 2017 she successfully got a private member's bill passed to ensure better access to quality palliative care across Canada. She said she's pleased the Liberal government is putting a framework together for palliative care and moving forward with some funding.But Gladu said she doesn't think Canadians need a universal pharmacare plan because most already have drug plans of their own in place."You know the $15 to $40 billion that the Liberals and NDP want to spend for people? There's less than two per cent of Canadians that don't have a plan today," she said.Gladu on getting along with peopleGladu said her ability to work with people across party lines is one of her main assets. In 2016, based on a secret ballot vote of MPs, Maclean's magazine named Gladu the "most collegial parliamentarian" of the year."It's incredibly important for the country ... to get good outcomes. But that skill set is something that you need wherever there's [a] diversity of views," she said. "Even within our own Conservative Party, there's a wide range of people in the blue tent. And so, being able to hear them and work together to come up with a strong plan to win is going to be key."Some voices within the party have blamed Scheer's reluctance to explain his views on the issues of abortion and same-sex marriage in part for the party's disappointing performance in the last federal election.Gladu said she thinks those issues have been settled in the minds of Canadians and she would be happy to walk in Toronto's Pride Parade, which is happening the same weekend as the June 27 leadership convention.She said she is fluent in French. "I worked for Dow [Chemical] in Quebec for ten years and five years with Worley Parsons," she said. "So back and forth travelling through there with all the clients, I picked up a lot of French. And since I've been here in Parliament I've had a French tutor to help me learn parliamentary jargon."Gladu has two grown daughters and a remarkable range of non-political hobbies: she has a black belt in Taekwondo, is an amateur stand-up comedian and sings in a band.The only other potential female candidate being talked about right now is former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose. She is expected to make her intentions known next week.Gladu said the prospect of being the only woman in the race doesn't rattle her."It's important to have a female in the race. But I would tell you that I'm used to being the only one," she said. "I was in engineering and when I started I think there were 13 per cent women, so I was always the only woman there. And I would say I hold my own very well."In the 2017 Conservative leadership race, only two of the 14 candidates were women: Lisa Raitt and Kellie Leitch.

  • Nova Scotia axing bonus for doctors who take patients off wait list
    CBC

    Nova Scotia axing bonus for doctors who take patients off wait list

    Nova Scotia is scrapping a program that gave family doctors a bonus for taking patients off the provincial wait list.The program, which offered $150 per patient removed from the list, will end on March 1, two years after being implemented.Health Minister Randy Delorey said it was never meant to be a long-term solution. He said it was a bridge until a new contract agreement was reached with physicians."I think that addresses many of the recruitment retention challenges that are fiscal in nature," Delorey said of the new contract.Under the new agreement, family doctors in Nova Scotia will go from the lowest paid in the country to the highest paid in Atlantic Canada, according to the Health Department.Tory health critic wants Liberals to continue programIt said more than 54,000 people found doctors through the program, which was initially supposed to cost $6.4 million. To date, the province has spent $8.5 million.The president of Doctors Nova Scotia said they understand why the province is ending the program."They said to us some time ago that there's a finite amount of money in the pot," said Dr. Gary Ernest.However, the timing came as a surprise. He said the organization scrambled to renegotiate a new end date, as many doctors made appointments with their new patients in the new year."It certainly caused some discussions about the fairness of it all," said Ernest. "Thankfully, we were successful in getting it pushed off another couple of months."PC health critic Karla MacFarlane said the program was a success and that's more reason to keep funding it."I was really surprised to receive this information," she said. "It has proven it has worked, that's a wonderful thing. I congratulate the Liberals on that initiative. I want them to continue it."Almost 47,000 Nova Scotians on wait listThis month, the provincial wait list dropped by 3.7 per cent, but 46,991 Nova Scotians who have registered are still actively looking for a primary-care provider.MacFarlane points out there's thousands more who aren't registered, including her own family."We need to continue to ensure that we're putting incentives in place, until every Nova Scotian has a doctor," she said.At the end of the day, Ernest said the loss of the program won't make or break a doctor's decision to work in the province."The majority of doctors have practices that are full or beyond full," he said. "For the average doctor in the province, he or she is not going to be able to take many new patients."MORE TOP STORIES

  • Design selected for 5 Gordie Howe Bridge pedestrian walkways on Detroit side
    News
    CBC

    Design selected for 5 Gordie Howe Bridge pedestrian walkways on Detroit side

    The Gordie Howe International Bridge team unveiled on Thursday the aesthetic design for five pedestrian bridges located over Interstate 75 (I-75) in Detroit, Mich.The pedestrian bridges will be located at Solvay Street, Beard Street, Waterman Street, Junction Street and Lansing Street, and the construction project will be undertaken by Bridging North America. According to a Thursday media release, the design will feature a curved steel arch and will be constructed of precast concrete. At its highest point, the arch will be 33 feet tall (10 metres), and will have a medium-bronze finish. Railings will be manufactured from metal alloy.Every bridge will offer a three-metre-wide walkway, will include LED lighting features and will be accessibility-friendly as per Americans with Disabilities Act standards. "The design of the pedestrian bridges is a result of meaningful consultation with the community and other stakeholders," said Bryce Phillips, CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. "The voices of community members have helped shape the project since early planning days and we will continue to engage and consult as the project progresses through construction and into the operations phase."More than 500 votes were cast during a three-month consultation period. The preferred design received 48 per cent of all votes cast. Installation of the pedestrian bridges will take place between 2020 and 2024. The Gordie Howe International Bridge is expected to be in service by the end of 2024.

    CBC

    Members of Sheepdogs, Blue Rodeo to challenge former NHLers at Juno Cup in Saskatoon

    A few Saskatchewan musicians will be among the performers that take to the ice for the annual Juno Cup hockey game between former NHL players and Canadian music stars at Merlis Belsher Place on March 13.The Junos are being hosted at the SaskTel Centre on March 15.Ryan Gullen, bassist with Saskatoon's The Sheepdogs, will join the Hunter Brothers of Shaunavon, Sask., as they face off against several former pros, including defenceman Brent Sopel, who spent time playing for the Saskatoon Blades, and goaltender Tim Cheveldae of Melville.The event raises funds for MusiCounts, a Canadian charity for music education.The game will also include members from Blue Rodeo, Eagle & Hawk, The Strumbellas and Hollerado, among others.The athlete's team includes Troy Crowder, Brad Dalgarno, and Kaitlin Willoughby of the now defunct Canadian Women's Hockey League, with Brent Ashton as coach.Every year the Juno Cup features a skills competition in addition to the hockey game. On March 12, prior to the big game, The Sheepdogs will headline a kick-off concert of classic Canadian covers featuring the artists and players from the Juno Cup.

    CBC

    Delays at Ontario Landlord and Tenant Board prompt ombudsman investigation

    Ontario's ombudsman is launching an investigation into delays at the tribunal that rules on disputes between tenants and landlords. Complaints about long waits for hearings and decisions by the Landlord and Tenant Board have increased over the past year as its case backlogs have worsened. said ombudsman Paul Dubé in a news release announcing the investigation.CBC News revealed last month that wait times for eviction hearings have stretched to a record lengths."What we're seeing in some of these complaints is that delays have a very real human impact," said Dubé in the news release, citing small landlords who rely on rental income or tenants waiting in limbo for repairs. The investigation will focus on whether the government is taking adequate steps to address the delays and backlogged cases.Officials at the Landlord and Tenant Board say a shortage of adjudicators appointed to hear cases is contributing to the delays. Those appointments can only be made by cabinet order, so the Ford government is facing blame over its failure to fill some 20 vacant adjudicator posts. Tenants' groups are concerned the government is not appointing adjudicators because longer delays at the tribunal would give it a rationale for streamlining the system, such as making it easier to evict tenants without a hearing.The most recent figures from Tribunals Ontario show it now takes on average seven weeks to schedule an eviction hearing for non-payment of rent, more than eight weeks for other applications by landlords and nearly nine weeks for applications by tenants.Wait times vary across the province, with the longest waits in the Toronto area. The LTB's own standard is to schedule a first hearing for the most common rent disputes within 25 business days of an application. While the board met that standard in 54 per cent of cases in the 2017-18 fiscal year, that fell to just 35 per cent in 2018-19, according to the most recent annual report for Tribunals Ontario.Then in the April to June 2019 quarter, the most recent date for which figures are available, the scheduling standard was met in just 24 per cent of cases.Tribunals Ontario officials say 39 adjudicators are currently appointed to the LTB, but only 28 of them are actively hearing cases. In April 2018, the LTB had 49 adjudicators. People familiar with the board's workings say a full complement would be 55 to 60.

    CBC

    Ontario elementary teachers threaten rotating strikes in coming weeks

    Ontario's elementary school teachers say they will launch a series of rotating strikes beginning Jan. 20 if there is no significant progress is contract talks with the provincial government.The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said its members will also begin work-to-rule action on Monday, Jan. 13.The union said the moves are necessary because the province has not made any concessions at the bargaining table."This government's approach to education sector contract talks is a sham," said ETFO president Sam Hammond in a statement. "The government representatives have confirmed that they have no mandate to negotiate issues beyond cuts."Educators will not supervise extra-curricular activities or participate in field trips in the first stage of the job action.Hammond says key issues are more supports for students with special needs, addressing violence in schools and preserving full-day kindergarten.Elementary teachers are also seeking higher wage increases than the government's offer.The teachers have been staging an administrative work-to-rule campaign since November, and they say they will ramp it up starting Monday by no longer supervising extracurricular activities.Ontario's secondary school teachers began rotating strikes in December.The union representing Catholic teachers also began a work-to-rule campaign earlier this week.

  • 2-day disruption to Grand Manan ferry service causes economic hardship, says mayor
    CBC

    2-day disruption to Grand Manan ferry service causes economic hardship, says mayor

    While ferry service to Grand Manan resumed Thursday afternoon, Dennis Greene says having no service for almost three days hurt the island's economy and services."It's quite a hardship to the economy," said Greene, the Grand Manan mayor.Problems with the Grand Manan Adventure to and from the island started Jan. 4. "It was mechanical," Greene said. "They had that repaired, and yesterday, coming from Grand Manan to Blacks Harbour approximately halfway over, it was the starboard engine again and we came the rest of the way on one engine." During the winter, the ferry, operated by Coastal Transport makes four round trips daily between Grand Manan and Blacks Harbour. Each trip takes about 90 minutes. Greene was heading to a medical appointment in Saint John on Wednesday when the engine failed. The day before, with service also suspended, he flew to Saint John for his appointment. "That is fairly costly and not everybody can afford that. I'm not saying I'm a rich person, but I wanted to get my appointment in." Go preparedWhile passengers weren't told specifically what happened, Greene said the captain announced the ferry was running on one engine. He added there wasn't much comment among the passengers about what was happening. "We had left Grand Manan on the 7:30 crossing in the morning and we planned to take the 1:30 back to Grand Manan out of Blacks Harbour." But some, like Greene and his wife, came prepared with what he called a 'just in case bag' that contained a change of clothes and essentials for an overnight stay."It was an inconvenience, but living on an island … we know machinery breaks down, but this is, you know, the second or third time that this has happened. Hopefully, they can find the source of the problem and get it corrected." Greene said the summer ferry, the Grand Manan V, was undergoing maintenance and was not available to be put into service right away but was ready to go Thursday. "This is what will be happening with the 1:30 crossing." While that's a good thing, Greene said the Grand Manan V only accommodates 62 vehicles and the bigger ferry can accommodate 82. "There's quite a difference in capacity." Summer ferry in useCoastal Transport updated the website late Thursday morning, advising it was "planning to resume crossings at 13:30 barring any unforeseen circumstances and continue the regular schedule."Calls to Coastal Transport were not returned. Greene said  that when ferry service is down for this long it hurts the economy of the island with aquaculture businesses such as Cooke trying to bring feed in for their salmon."They bring in two or three tractor loads a day. I know there were orders for tractor-trailer loads of lobsters and they could not be shipped."When something like this happens once, they will come back to Grand Manan, but when it happens the second time, they will go somewhere else to get their lobsters." Greene said residents go into panic mode during ferry interruptions — mechanical and weather related — and stock up on essentials like milk, bread and eggs, not knowing when those items would be restocked. "The delivery of freight was slow over the holidays and we're just getting back into the run and now we have this a couple of days, so it is a panic mood."Trying to be patientGreene said there's not much he can tell island residents when they call expressing concerns about the ferry interruption but he spoke to officials at Coastal Transportation numerous times to get updates on the situation. "A good percentage of Grand Mananers are fishermen and they understand mechanical breakdowns so we try to live with it, hoping that it never happens again." Greene said the village's transportation committee will request a meeting with the province to discuss a contingency plan in the event the service is disrupted again. "We have a good working relationship with the province and Coastal Transport, and we'll get together shortly to discuss this and see what we can do with a contingency plan." Meanwhile, as transport drivers and island residents waited at the dock in Blacks Harbour to see if the ferry would be running, many expressed frustration over the disruption. "We do get updates. The islanders have sort of a link of their own and they stay in touch with people that somewhat know what was going on," said transport driver Murray Green. While it may be expected at times, Green said business people get frustrated over it."I'm bringing non-perishable goods, but there's a lot of perishable goods that need to go to the island today when the ferry runs so they'll get priority." Sandy Flagg and Mary Flagg were was also waiting in line hoping they could get back home after having to spend the night in St. George. He was one of the passengers onboard when the engine failed Wednesday morning. "Everybody's hoping and waiting I guess."

    CBC

    Quebec woman accused of pretending to be a nurse for 20 years charged with fraud, identity theft

    A woman who worked as a nurse at the hospital Jonquière, Que., for 20 years, despite allegedly having no training in nursing, has been charged with fraud, among other crimes.Nathalie Bélanger, 50, is facing nine charges, including forgery and identity theft.According to court documents obtained by Radio-Canada, she gave the hospital a fake CV, fake CEGEP diploma, a fake nursing licence and proof that she paid her membership fees to the Quebec Order of Nurses.She's alleged to have used the licence number of another accredited nurse who has the same name and also works in the region, the documents say.The regional health authority, the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) du Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, discovered the alleged fraud when Bélanger registered for a training program, and someone realized her date of birth didn't match their records.An investigation was launched last spring, and Bélanger was fired. She is expected to appear in court for her arraignment next month.

    CBC

    Tolls on Cobequid Pass to remain at least another year

    Nova Scotia's only toll highway will continue to be tolled, at least for another year.That's because instead of immediately paying off the last remaining portion of debt incurred to build the twinned roadway, Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines wants some of the toll money used for highway improvements.Hines told reporters Thursday the plan is to build a pull-off for motorists who need a break and a "satellite maintenance area" to station road crews and plows about midway along the 45-kilometre stretch of Highway 104.He said that decision was spurred by a snowstorm last November that forced a temporary shutdown of the highway."The challenge in the most recent issue up there was we couldn't get our maintenance and our plows and our salt into the interior because of the blockages that were there," Hines said.Having a place to store plows and other road equipment at roughly the halfway point on the highway would give crews another option to try to clear the way for motorists in trouble.That stretch of the Trans-Canada highway has experienced similar problems in the past, including one in 2008 that involved as many as 1,500 vehicles. People were trapped in their vehicles overnight when a sudden storm made the section of the Trans-Canada Highway from the toll booths to Glenholme impassable.'Luxury of toll revenue'The Cobequid Pass was designed as a private-public partnership. Since it opened in 1997, users have contributed a total of $308 million in tolls, money that has been used to maintain and clear the road, help with repair costs, and pay down the initial construction and financing bills.In 2018, deputy transportation minister Paul Lafleche told a legislature committee the province might be able to lift the tolls by the end of last year by paying off the debt early.But his political boss, Hines, said making road improvements first was a better use for some of the more than $20 million a year raised by highway tolls."While we have the luxury of toll revenue we want to leave ourselves in a situation where we have a good solid asset that longer term will prevail, because once the tolls come off then the maintenance costs and the upkeep falls to the general revenue of the government," said Hines.The minister would not say how much the improvements could cost, but he estimated tenders might be issued for the work by the end of the year.$41M still owedThe Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal said the province owes approximately $41 million in current debt, long-term debt, and interest payments to 2026. The money is owed to those who financed the project back in 1995.The highway was twinned as a way to cut down the number of accidents and fatalities through the Wentworth Valley. The Liberal government of the day chose to build it in partnership with private interests as a way to get the project done faster.Tolls were a way to pay for the $113-million project. The Nova Scotia and federal governments each contributed $27.5 million toward construction.MORE TOP STORIES

  • Australia Fires Should Be 'Wake-Up Call' To Doug Ford, Andrea Horwath Says
    HuffPost Canada

    Australia Fires Should Be 'Wake-Up Call' To Doug Ford, Andrea Horwath Says

    The NDP leader says Ford’s government is “waging war” on the environment.

  • Judge won't recuse himself from Jackie Vautour case over Aboriginal comments
    CBC

    Judge won't recuse himself from Jackie Vautour case over Aboriginal comments

    A judge accused of expressing biased comments related to a lawsuit involving Kouchibouguac squatter Jackie Vautour says he won't recuse himself from hearing the case.Vautour's lawyer accused Court of Queen's Bench Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette of making comments in September that show he is biased toward the plaintiffs by questioning the Aboriginal rights of Vautour."There is no indication — in any way — that my mind was closed to any evidence and issue," Ouellette said in a decision he read Thursday. He said he made the comments as a way of provoking Vautour's lawyer to offer a rebuttal and argue his position.Jackie Vautour wasn't present for the ruling. About 40 other people with ties to the case were in court, including Vautour's son Edmond Vautour. Edmond Vautour said they would likely appeal the ruling."We're going to bring it to a higher court because we're not going to accept a bias judge," Edmond Vautour told reporters. Ouellette said there's a high legal bar that must be met to show a judge is biased, and he said the transcript of his own comments didn't meet that test.Ouellette ordered them to pay $3,000 to the federal government and $3,000 to the provincial government for cost of the court process. Edmond Vautour said he wouldn't pay a cent.Jackie Vautour, 91, has engaged in a series of legal battles related to the creation of Kouchibouguac National Park in eastern New Brunswick. Vautour represents more than 100 Métis and Acadian families whose land was expropriated in the 1970s. The lawsuit filed in 2017 against the federal government alleges the removal of the families was an illegal act that infringed on Indigenous rights.It was toward the end of a September court appearance that Vautour's lawyer, Michael Swinwood, was addressing a previous case involving Vautour in which he unsuccessfully asserted that as a Métis person, he had the right to fish for food in the area of Kouchibouguac.The New Brunswick Court of Appeal upheld lower court rulings that rejected Vautour had that right, saying a trial judge correctly ruled the presence of a historic Métis community in the area of Kouchibouguac had not been established.The federal and provincial government in September argued there's no valid claim of Métis rights in the park area as asserted in the lawsuit. Swinwood was responding to those arguments, saying the judge had yet to hear evidence on the issue."Mr. Vautour doesn't sound like an Aboriginal," Ouellette said, according to a transcript of the Sept. 25 hearing. "Doesn't sound like an Aboriginal?" Swinwood replied."Like, it doesn't sound like he has any rights and that was determined in the — he — he — is not. There's no such community in New Brunswick."Swinwood added: "Well, it seems like you've made up your mind on that issue." "I will write my decision in the future, sir," Ouellette said. "I haven't made up my mind on anything."Legal arguments then continued. Two days later, Swinwood filed a motion seeking the judge's recusal.Lawyers representing the federal and provincial governments had argued the comments weren't biased, and simply showed the judge was trying to get Swinwood to refine his argument.

    CBC

    Grade 9 EQAO tests cancelled at public board amid ongoing job action

    Grade 9 public school students in Windsor-Essex won't be writing the EQAO math test due to the ongoing labour dispute between teachers and the province.Teachers with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) are not participating in the Ontario-wide testing, as a part of the legal job action. Those tests were expected to happen Monday.But the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) said it would be "very challenging" to administer the quiz without the help of high school instructors.On Wednesday, the Minister of Education announced each school board would decided whether or not the EQAO tests would proceed.Make-up tests?The GECDSB is waiting for direction from the ministry to see if make-up testing will be made available.But the public board said it would be challenging for staff and students to take the math quiz in the second semester, if those teens aren't studying math at that time.Members of OSSTF across the province have been engaging in a limited withdrawal of services since Nov. 26, 2019. The teachers' union said the job action is happening over concerns about larger class sizes, mandatory e-learning and education funding cuts being implemented by Doug Ford's government.

    CBC

    Friend of slain Texas man speaks out about suspect's arrest in Halifax

    A Texas woman says she's relieved the man accused of killing a close family friend was apprehended in Halifax last week."I felt like I could exhale because I was really afraid that he would harm someone else in the same way that he did Burt," Debra Nizza said by telephone from her home in Wills Point, which is about 80 kilometres east of Dallas.Burton (Burt) Duane Sanborn, 78, lived in Eastland County, Texas, about 170 kilometres southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and died in late June in what police are calling an act of homicide where he suffered severe head trauma, according to local television station KTXS.Sanborn was close friends with Nizza's uncle, Preston Hogue, and was a fixture at family functions.The accused, Derek Cameron Whisenand, 28, was apprehended in Halifax on Dec. 30 after a shoplifting incident at a business in the Bayers Lake Business Park. Whisenand illegally crossed the border from North Dakota into Manitoba in late June and made his way east.It's unclear how long Whisenand was in Halifax, but a document from the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada says he was living in a tent in a wooded area at the time of his arrest.Nizza said Sanborn was retired and his career included teaching history at a college.'We're still in shock," she said. "We miss him."'He trusted way too easily'Nizza said there was a time in her life where she was estranged from her extended family, but Sanborn kept in touch."Burt was the one who would reach out and write and say, 'Hey, you hang in there. You're a good person, blah, blah, blah.' He was an awesome person. He was very loving and very giving, he trusted way too easily," she said.Nizza said it was within the last year she learned Sanborn was helping out Whisenand, who was supposedly homeless. In exchange for a place to stay, Whisenand helped Sanborn around the house with moving things around and helping with computer tasks.Nizza's regret"I felt bad. I wish I had pursued trying to find out who this person was that he was trying to help," she said. "I felt bad that I didn't get up in his business and say, 'Hey, Burt. Can we help you with this person?'"Nizza said on recent visits, she and her mother would meet with Sanborn at a Chinese food restaurant. She never met Whisenand.Whisenand has been in custody since his arrest. He wasn't represented by a lawyer at a hearing Wednesday before the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada and requested an adjournment to find legal representation.MORE TOP STORIES

  • Toronto Maple Leafs take to the ice outdoors
    Canadian Press Videos

    Toronto Maple Leafs take to the ice outdoors

    The Toronto Maple Leafs played a three-on-three game during an outdoor practice Thursday at the city's Nathan Phillips Square. Fans gathered at the venue to cheer on the players.

    CBC

    UWindsor to hold memorial service for victims of Iran plane crash on Friday

    The University of Windsor will hold a memorial service for five Windsor victims of a plane crash that happened in Iran on Wednesday. The service will be held at 1 p.m. in the university's Alumni Auditorium, on the second floor of the CAW Student Centre.Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 left Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport bound for Boryspil International Airport in Kiev, Ukraine, around 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday.A few minutes later, the flight crashed into the ground near Shahriar, Iran, killing 167 passengers and nine crew members. Among the dead are Samira Bashiri who worked in a lab at the University of Windsor; her husband Hamid Setareh Kokab, who was a PhD student in mechanical engineering at the same institution; Zahra Naghibi a PhD student at the university's Turbulence and Energy Lab; Naghibi's husband Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi; and Pedram Jadidi, who was a PhD student in civil engineering at the university.U.S. officials said on Thursday that it's "highly likely" an Iranian anti-craft missile brought down the passenger plane.

    CBC

    Marble Mountain ski resort set to open slopes after 'snowmageddon'

    There is at least one upside to the high winds and snowfall walloping Newfoundland's west coast.Marble Mountain ski resort's first chair of the season will lift off Friday morning after successive storms dumped enough powder to blanket the slopes."It resembles an old school winter," said Richard Wells, sales and marketing manager."I've been using the term 'snowmageddon' and I feel that we're going to get a lot of snowfall this year."Wells said the opening date is on par with last season but, weather permitting, the closing date has been pushed back one week to April 12.He added the hill will close Tuesdays again this season as a cost-saving measure.Tuesdays were "just that that dead day where it seemed like all we had was staff going through," he said. "We really tried some promotions to get people in through the doors the last couple of years, but it just didn't work out."A lack of substantial transportation options, he said, limits what the resort itself can do to encourage more visitors.The resort operates with the assistance of about $1 million in annual grants from the province. For its 2017-18 season, day lift tickets were down almost 14 per cent from the year before, with just over 59,000 skier visits.Seasons passes, too, are down overall over the last decade, Wells confirmed.But the snow, at least, has finally settled."We're at the mercy of Mother Nature," he said, "and fortunately this time around she really came through for us."White Hills Ski Resort in Clarenville has yet to announce an opening date for its own slopes, but a statement on the hill's website says snowmaking began earlier this week.Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Moroccan rights group warns over free speech after arrests
    The Canadian Press

    Moroccan rights group warns over free speech after arrests

    RABAT, Morocco — Leading Moroccan human rights activists warned Thursday of an assault on freedom of expression in the country following the arrest over recent months of 15 journalists, bloggers, rappers and social media users.Supporters of the detainees organised a protest in front of the Parliament in Rabat to demand their release.The protest followed the publication of a report by the National Solidarity Committee, which sought to chronicle how authorities across the North African country increasingly clamped down on dissent during 2019, particularly on social media, which is widely considered to be the last remaining forum for Moroccans to speak freely.The 15 are either facing charges, are on trial or have been convicted for crimes varying from insulting the king or institutions, to posting the lyrics of a popular rap song called Long Live the People, whose singer is spending one year in prison.The report said that in December alone, Moroccan courts convicted six people, including a high-school student. They were sentenced from six months to four years in prison for charges such as criticizing living conditions in Morocco on Facebook. Most recently, 19-year-old Hamza Asbaar from Southern Laayoune was sentenced to four years in prison for publishing a rap song deemed “offensive to sanctities.”Verdicts on other cases are expected in the next few months.The number of arrests related to free speech have more than doubled in the last two decades, said journalist and activist Omar Radi, who is facing a trial himself over a tweet he published that defended anti-government protesters.Government spokesperson Hassan Abyaba told reporters Thursday that is a “difference between free speech and committing felonies. Any citizen, be it a doctor, a teacher or a journalist, who commits felonies are punished by the law.”The Associated Press

    CBC

    Lobster caught under Indigenous licences sold by accident, businessman tells judge

    The businessman accused of illegally selling lobster caught by Indigenous fishermen protested his innocence Thursday in a Nova Scotia courtroom.Speaking through an interpreter, Sheng Ren Zheng told Digby provincial court he ran a legitimate business and he never violated — nor instructed staff at his Belliveaus Cove lobster pound — to violate fishery regulations.Zheng, who has been on trial over the course of several weeks, said during closing arguments it was an accident that Indigenous lobster caught out of season was packed for sale to China at the pound he owned.The Crown has argued it was done deliberately, and introduced evidence at trial that the lobster was caught under Indigenous food, social and ceremonial licences held by members of the Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia.Under federal regulations, fish caught under these licences cannot be sold.Both Zheng and his now defunct company, Guang Da International, were charged after a federal fishery officer intercepted a shipment of lobster at the Halifax airport in October 2017.Various shipping documents indicating the lobster had been sold to an Asian market were seized.Provincial court judge Tim Landry will deliver a decision on April 16.MORE TOP STORIES

    The Canadian Press

    PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

    Bestselling Books Week Ended January 4thHARDCOVER FICTION1\. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'' by Charlie Mackesy (Harperone)2\. "The Guardians'' by John Grisham (Doubleday)3\. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (G.P. Putnam's Son)4\. "Criss Cross'' by James Patterson (Little, Brown)5\. "A Minute to Midnight'' by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)6\. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)7\. "The Silent Patient'' by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)8\. "The Dutch House'' by Ann Patchett (Harper)9\. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)10\. "Blue Moon'' by Lee Child (Delacorte)11\. "Twisted Twenty-Six'' by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)12\. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)13\. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)14\. “The Rise of Magicks” by Nora roberts (St. Martin's Press)15\. "Olive, Again'' by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)HARDCOVER NONFICTION1\. “The Defined Dish” by Alex Snodgrass (HMH)2\. "The Blue Zones Kitchen'' by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)3\. "Talking to Strangers'' by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)4\. "Guinness World Records 2020” (Guinness World Records)5\. "Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering..." by Michelle Obama,'' (Clarkson Potter)6\. “Tiny Habits” by BJ Fogg (HMH)7\. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)8\. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks'' by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)9\. “Live in Grace, Walk in Love” by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)10\. "Me'' by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)11\. “How Not to Diet” by Michael Greger (Flatiron Books)12\. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary” by Pablo Hidlago (DK)13\. “The Skinnytaste Air Fryer Cookbook” by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter)14\. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers'' by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)15\. "The Body'' by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS1\. “Vendetta in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)2\. “Huckleberry Lake” by Catherine Anderson (Berkley)3\. "The First Lady‘’ by Patterson/DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)4\. ‘’Silent Night‘’ by Danielle Steel (Dell )5\. ‘’The Best of Us'' by Robyn Carr (Mira)6\. “Preacher's Frenzy” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)7\. “The Boy” by Tami Hoag (Dutton)8\. “Cut and Run” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)9\. “Hired Guns” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)10\. "The 13-Minute Murder'' by James Patterson (Vision)11\. "Running Scared'' by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)12\. “The Coming Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)13\. “The Hear of Hill Country” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)14\. “The Malta Exchange” by Steve Berry (Minotaur)15\. "Bloody Trail of the Mountain Man'' by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)TRADE PAPERBACKS1\. "The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook'' by Simon Rush (Simon Rush)2\. "Prayer Journal for Women'' by Shannon Roberts (PCG)3\. "Before We Were Yours'' by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)4\. “Instant Loss: Eat Real, Lose Weight” by Brittany Williams (HMH)5\. “7-Day Apple Vinegar Cleanse” by J.J. Smith (Simon & Schuster)6\. "The Overstory'' by Richard Powers (Norton)7\. ‘’Little Fires Everywhere'' by Celeste Ng (Penguin)8\. "The Woman in the Window'' by A. J. Finn (William Morrow)9\. “The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher (Graydon House)10\. "Every Breath'' by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)11\. “Celtic Empire” by cussler/Cussler (G.P. Putnam's Sons)12\. "The Cornwalls Vanish‘’ by Patterson/DuBois (Grand Central Publishing)13\. "The Great Alone'' by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)14\. “Official SAT Study Guide” (2020 ed.) (College Board)15\. “The 40-Day Sugar Fast” by Wendy Speake (Baker)The Associated Press

    The Canadian Press

    Ontario ombudsman launches probe of Landlord and Tenant Board delays

    TORONTO — Ontario's ombudsman is launching an investigation into delays at the Landlord and Tenant Board.Paul Dube says case backlogs at the board are getting worse and complaints to the ombudsman's office about long waits for hearings and decisions are increasing.He says the office received more than 200 complaints about the board in the last fiscal year, and 80 were specifically about delays.Dube says those delays "have a very real human impact," such as a landlord having to go without needed income while the board takes months to schedule a hearing, or a tenant threatened with eviction and living in limbo while waiting for a decision.Tribunals Ontario has attributed the delays mostly to a shortage of adjudicators.Its last annual report shows that board is only meeting its standards for scheduling hearings in a timely manner about 36 per cent of the time."In conducting a systemic investigation, we are able not only to shine a light on what isn't working, but to recommend solutions, based on evidence we gather about best practices and our many years of expertise in helping bureaucracies work better," Dube said in a statement.The ombudsman's investigation is set to look at whether the government is taking adequate steps to address delays and backlogs, as well as potential systemic factors such as relevant legislation, training, funding and technology.The Canadian Press first published this article on Jan. 9, 2020.The Canadian Press

    CBC

    'I'm not giving up on him': Daughter of missing Saskatoon man appeals to public for help

    Chelsey Wuttunee says she is still having nightmares five months after her father went missing."My dad's a good person," Chelsey Wuttunee said. "He's old fashioned, he doesn't go on computers, doesn't have a phone — he wouldn't even know what he's missing."Saskatoon police have renewed a call for information about 58-year-old Aaron Francis Wuttunee, who was last seen in the city's downtown area in August 2019.Police are renewing their call because of concern about his well being and the cold temperatures.Chelsey is Aaron's daughter. She said her father has an alcohol problem. The problem led to him living on the streets and occasionally staying at the Lighthouse.She said her family has tried to help him get better, but he has an addiction."I really care about my dad," Chelsey said "I'm not giving up. I'm not giving up on him."  It's hard because I'm sitting here every single day trying to live my life but at the same time, at the back of my head, like 'Where is my dad?' \- Chelsey WuttuneeChelsey said Aaron raised her after her mother left when Chelsey was young.She said the last time she saw her father was in June 2019 and that it's very unusual for him not to contact anyone for five months.Chelsey said the family has gotten messages that he may be in Edmonton. Family members looked around Edmonton, at shelters and on the streets, without any luck. "It's hard because I'm sitting here every single day trying to live my life but at the same time, at the back of my head, like 'Where is my dad?'"Aaron is from the North Battleford area and can be known to go in between North Battleford, Red Pheasant Cree Nation and Saskatoon, she said. Chelsey said she hopes her father sees her call on the news, or that someone might recognize him on the street."I hope he comes home — I hope he gets that message," she said.Police say Aaron is about six feet tall and 186 pounds with brown eyes and short grey hair. He has a tattoo of a tiger and a snake on his right arm. Police say they have also gotten tips saying Aaron may be in Edmonton, but have not able to verify the information. Anyone with info is asked to contact Saskatoon police.

  • 12 things to do this weekend in Edmonton
    CBC

    12 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

    Toasty warm inside or braving it outdoors — either way we've got you covered with a list of things to do in Edmonton this weekend. The deep freeze is here, in more ways than one.Environment Canada is forecasting a high of –17 C on Saturday and a bone-chilling –25 on Sunday, but Alberta Avenue will be alive both days with Deep Freeze: A Byzantine Winter Festival. You can check out street hockey, maple syrup, wagon rides and fireworks.Edmontonians are continuing to flock to the towering ice castle in Hawrelak Park, complete with frozen tunnels, fountains, slides and a 10-metre tower of ice.For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV and live on the CBC GEM app.Skate rentals are free for the ice at Edmonton City Hall as part of Swing 'n Skate. It's a combination of skating, free dance lessons and live music inside. It goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays in January and February. This week the band is The Trocadero Orchestra. The Full Moon Birkie Series is back on Friday night at Waskahegan Staging Area, Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area. You can enjoy a ski tour of two to 12 kilometres, hot chocolate and more.Indoor stuff, tooIf you'd like to take in the mountains from the comfort of a movie seat, head to the Garneau Theatre where Metro Cinema is hosting the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour with eight shows Jan. 10-16.Indoors but on ice, Edmonton Minor Hockey Week is a big, big deal for thousands of players, parents, and a whole bunch of arenas, Jan. 10-19.The Citadel Theatre is offering up the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Cost Of Living. You can catch this play that explores relationships and caregiving from Jan. 11 to Feb. 2. The third annual Chinatown Dining Week is showcasing 16 restaurants and cuisine deals until Jan. 19. The musicians of the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra are turning their talents to Beethoven's Eroica under the direction of Daniel Raiskin on Friday and Saturday night. With hits like Keep Your Hands to Yourself, The Hippy-Hippy Shake and Battleship Chains, The Georgia Satellites will draw country rock fans to the River Cree Resort and Casino on Saturday night. Anne Frank: A History For Today, a travelling exhibit from the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, explores the history of the Holocaust and the Second World War in Europe. It's at the McKay Avenue School Archives and Museum until Jan. 31.If you're looking to say, 'I do,' this might be for you. The Wedding Fair bridal show is on at the Edmonton Convention Centre  from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

    The Canadian Press

    Netflix to defend gay Jesus film in Brazil supreme court

    RIO DE JANEIRO — Netflix said Thursday that it had filed a complaint in Brazil's Federal Supreme Court, a day after a judge ordered the withdrawal from the platform of a satirical film depicting Jesus as a gay man.“We strongly support artistic expression and we'll be fighting to defend this important principle, which goes to the heart of great storytelling,” Netflix said in a statement.Meanwhile, the film remains available on the platform.On Wednesday, Rio de Janeiro judge Benedicto Abicair ruled against the film following a petition by a Brazilian Catholic organization that argued the "honour of millions of Catholics" was hurt by the airing of “The First Temptation of Christ.” The special was produced by the Rio-based comedy group Porta dos Fundos, whose headquarters was targeted in a gasoline bomb attack on Christmas Eve.The ruling came at a time when some civil society groups say Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is cutting funding for arts projects that challenge “Christian values" and inveighing against flamboyant carnival celebrations.Porta Dos Fundos said in a statement that it is “against any act of censorship, violence, illegality, authoritarianism and all the things we no longer expected to have to repudiate in 2020. Our job is to make humour."In the Christmas Eve attack, several men threw gasoline bombs at the entrance of the headquarters of Porta dos Fundos. No one was injured.One suspect, Eduardo Fauzi, celebrated the judge's decision in a video shared by Brazilian newspaper O Globo. “Congratulations to the Brazilian judiciary system, congratulations to the Brazilian people,” Fauzi said from Russia, where he fled to after the attack.The Associated Press

  • Family and friends mourn the loss of six U of T students in Tuesday’s deadly plane crash
    Global News

    Family and friends mourn the loss of six U of T students in Tuesday’s deadly plane crash

    Family and friends are mourning the loss of Canadians killed in Tuesday’s plane crash who called the GTA home. Jamie Mauracher is at The University of Toronto, where six students will not be returning to class.