Barry Island: Two boys charged after 12-year-old girl injured in 'serious assault'

Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with the suspected stabbing of a 12-year-old girl.

South Wales Police were called to Barry Island in the Vale of Glamorgan at around 5pm on Sunday to a report of an assault near the Harbour Road car park in the seaside resort.

The girl, whose condition is described as not life-threatening, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff with serious injuries.

Officers say she sustained multiple stab injuries and currently remains in hospital.

Police say two local boys, aged 13 and 15, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and were due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

Detective Inspector Phil Marchant from South Wales Police said the incident and "the ages of those involved" would "cause worry within the community".

He said the two suspects are "known to the victim" and were arrested within an hour.

"At this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the assault," he added.

South Wales Police said tackling knife crime was a priority for the force and it was providing support to parents, teachers and community groups.

The police investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.