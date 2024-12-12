Barry Jenkins says Lion King prequel was made in spirit of 30-year-old original

Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins said he made Mufasa: The Lion King in the same spirit in which the original film was made three decades ago.

The film, which follows the 2019 remake of the 1994 Disney animated classic, explores the titular lion’s origin story and his unlikely rise to king of the pride lands.

It features a star-studded roster of talent including British star Aaron Pierre as Mufasa and Kelvin Harrison Jr as Taka, while Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen reprise their roles as meerkat Timon and warthog Pumbaa.

Stars of the much-anticipated prequel stepped out in full glamour at Cineworld Leicester Square in London to celebrate the film at its UK premiere on Wednesday evening.

Jenkins, wearing an orange suit in an apparent nod to lion’s fur, told the PA news agency: “1994 was a complex time, and now in 2024 it’s an even more complex time again.

“We made this film with the spirit and the legacy, with the energy of the way that film was made so I would hope that the movie will be well-received.”

Told in flashbacks, the film enlists mandrill Rafiki to relay the story to Simba and Nala’s daughter Kiara, voiced by Blue Ivy Carter – who is the daughter of music superstars Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The Carter family appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, with Beyonce writing on Instagram: “You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”

It came days after Jay-Z said he was at the centre of a “blackmail attempt” after he was named in a US lawsuit that alleged he raped a 13-year-old girl along with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner reprise their roles as Timon and Pumbaa in Mufasa: The Lion King (Ian West/PA)

The upcoming film follows Mufasa as an orphaned cub who meets a lion prince named Taka who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother and sets in motion a journey of “an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny”, Disney said.

It also features James Bond and Indiana Jones star Mads Mikkelsen, as the formidable antagonist Kiros who is the leader of a pride of white lions.

Donald Glover and Beyonce return to voice Simba and Nala in the film, while Eichner and Rogen also lend their signature schtick having been cast by Jon Favreau in the 2019 version of The Lion King.

“I’ve known Jon since I was 18 years old, he directed a TV show I was working on called Undeclared and we’ve been friends ever since then,” Rogen told PA.

Mads Mikkelsen plays the leader of a pride of white lions (Ian West/PA)

“He really helped me and Billy develop the dynamic that we now have with this one as well.”

Rogen described their characters as the “narrative framing device” for the prequel.

“I would say (the characters provide) much-needed comedic relief in the film because there are very intense themes and very harrowing storylines at times, but also it’s very fun and exciting,” he added.

Rogen posed at the UK premiere on the sand-coloured carpet in a three-piece beige ensemble alongside his wife, comedian and actress Lauren Miller, in green and pink.

Meanwhile, Pierre takes on the role of Mufasa from the late James Earl Jones.

Aaron Pierre, the voice of Mufasa, said he hopes that ‘the great’ late James Earl Jones, who originated the character, would be proud (Ian West/PA)

“I wouldn’t ever dare to speak for the great James Earl Jones,” he told PA at the premiere.

“I can tell you what I would hope. I would hope that he was proud.

“I would hope that he felt as though I served him, served the character in which he originated, and served the franchise of The Lion King.”

The production comes alive with music from Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Mufasa: The Lion King is released in UK cinemas on December 20.