Barry Keoghan Admits He Doesn't Have a 'Normal Father-Son Relationship' with 2-Year-Old Son Brando

The actor shares his 2-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan is opening up about his relationship with his son.

The Saltburn actor, 31, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his new movie Bird, which depicts a tumultuous relationship between a single father and his daughter. Keoghan noted that in preparation for the film, he drew on his experiences growing up and now as a father to son Brando, 2, to get into character.

"I'll just say this — I didn't have a father figure growing up, so even my relationship with my son isn't quite of the normal father-son relationship," he told the outlet. "Because I don't have that figure to draw from and to base it on."

"Love, you don't need anything to draw from. Love is pure, and so I'm not on about that, but I'm on about stuff like teaching your son this or teaching your daughter that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Barry Keoghan

Related: Barry Keoghan Shares Adorable Selfie with Look-a-Like Son Brando: ‘He’s More a Charmer Than I Am’

Keoghan shares his son with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro.

In August, Keoghan posted a selfie with his son, Brando, on Instagram. In the rare photo, he posed alongside the toddler as the little boy played with toys on a table.

Although Brando has strawberry-blond hair that is lighter than his dad's, he is clearly a mini version of the Irish actor. The pair share the same bright blue eyes and rosy cheeks.

Keoghan gave insight into his son's personality in the caption, and it seems the duo have some irresistible traits in common.

"He’s more of a charmer than I am. Our wee Brando ☘️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿," the actor captioned the photo.

In January 2024, Keoghan told GQ in an interview that he only got one day off from filming Saltburn when Brando was born.

"They gave me a day off," the Masters of the Air star said. "Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings — boom!"

"It was probably the best time of my life, to be fair. Havin' a baby boy, and leadin' a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say," he added.

He also revealed that he named his son after Marlon Brando, whom he has long admired.

"Brando Keoghan. Imagine that, for a name!" Keoghan told GQ. "I set him up. Brando Keoghan, piano player. I obviously love Marlon Brando, but I just, yeah — for a first name I thought it was quite cool. To have Brando in your name — f-----' hell, man!"

"He's got a lot to live up to, that kid. But he'll live up to it. He has to have that leather jacket and rock-star attitude, you know what I mean? He'll have a motorbike when he's 12, I think," he joked.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.