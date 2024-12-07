Barry Keoghan deactivates Instagram following Sabrina Carpenter 'split'

Barry Keoghan has deactivated his Instagram page.

The 32-year-old actor had more than two million followers on the social media site, but his profile on the platform disappeared on Saturday (07.12.24) morning.

The page now rediretcts users to a message that reads: "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram."

News of the deactivation comes just days after it was revealed that Barry had split from pop superstar Sabrina Carptenter, 25, after just over a year of dating.

A source told PEOPLE: "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."

The 'Espresso' hitmaker - who cast Barry in the music video for 'Please Please Please' over the summer - recently wrapped the North American leg of her 'Short n Sweet' tour and will hit Europe in March 2025, whilst her former partner is currently working on a film version of 'Peaky Blinders' for Netflix.

Sources close to 'Saltburn' star Barry then insisted he was "very present" throughout their relationship as he balanced their romance with being a father to his two-year-old son Brando, who he has with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro.

The insider He was a fantastic boyfriend to her and was very present through all she was going through as her career took off – he worked very hard to be there for her when she needed someone most. They had a great relationship and he really cared deeply about her – which you could see via the comments he would often leave on her Instagram page."

"He is at his strongest and happiest and is the best version of himself to date. He has been very resilient and triumphed through a lot to be in this place. He worked hard to get here and remains focused – and though he and Sabrina are on a break – that isn’t setting him back in any way – he has a lot of fortitude."

The source also insisted that cheating did not play a part in their split.

The insider said: "He was always very faithful to her from the start, there was no third party involved in their break or at any other point in their relationship. Reports indicating otherwise are entirely fabricated."