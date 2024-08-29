Barry Keoghan Just Joined The Star-Studded Cast Of 1 Of Next Year's Most-Hyped Movies

Barry Keoghan pictured at a fashion party in New York back in May via Associated Press

Barry Keoghan has become the latest addition to the cast of the Peaky Blinders movie.

On Thursday afternoon, it was revealed that the Oscar nominee would be joining Cillian Murphy in the upcoming movie adaptation of the hit BBC drama.

The Saltburn actor is the latest addition to the cast after Golden Globe-nominated star of Dune and The Greatest Showman, Rebecca Ferguson, was confirmed to be playing a new character last month.

More information about the film’s plot, as well as how Barry and Rebecca’s characters will play into it, are expected nearer the project’s release.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 Barry Keoghan has joined the cast of the upcoming PEAKY BLINDERS film, alongside the previously announced Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson! pic.twitter.com/w6VT25FGSk — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 29, 2024

Peaky Blinders debuted on the BBC back in 2013, and ended up running for a total of six seasons.

During its time on air, the show was awarded a handful of TV Baftas, with Cillian also picking up a Best Actor nomination at last year’s ceremony.

A film based on the Steven Knight’s award-winning BBC drama has been rumoured since before the show even ended, with Cillian confirming last month that he’d be back in action as Tommy Shelby in a new feature-length story, which is being co-produced by Netflix.

Over the years, Peaky Blinders boasted a number of impressive names among its cast, including Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sam Claflin, Daryl McCormack and the late Benjamin Zephaniah and Helen McCrory.

Creator Steven Knight teased earlier this year that filming on the much-hyped movie would be getting underway in September.

It’s not yet known which other members of the original cast will be returning for the film version.

