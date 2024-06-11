Who Is Barry Keoghan's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Alyson Sandro

The couple dated for almost three years and share a son named Brando together

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Alyson Sandro and Barry Keoghan at the 2023 Oscars

Before making headlines with his romance with Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan was in a long-term relationship with Alyson Sandro.

The Irish actor and the Scotland native first met in February 2021 and dated for about three years. Throughout the course of their relationship, Sandro accompanied Keoghan to events, including the 2023 Oscars.

In August 2022, they became first-time parents to their son Brando, named after actor Marlon Brando. Their baby was born while the actor was filming Saltburn; Keoghan was given a day off to be by Sandro’s side for the birth.

Though the couple reportedly split in the summer of 2023, Keoghan has called her “an incredible mother" in the months since.

Here’s everything to know about Keoghan's ex-girlfriend.

She’s from Scotland

Sandro hails from Scotland. While discussing co-parenting their child amid the actor’s busy schedule (including Keoghan just getting one day off set for their child's birth) Sandro boasted to GQ, "Barry’s lucky that I’m a Scottish, independent woman.”

After Keoghan was done filming Saltburn, GQ reported in the profile, the two planned to move to Scotland to be closer to her family. “Wherever Alyson or my boy is… That’s home for me now,” Keoghan told the publication.

She’s an Aries

While Keoghan is a Libra sign, Sandro is an Aries with a birthday in early April. On April 11, 2021, she celebrated her birthday with a photo of her holding a cake on Instagram. “Could not ask for a better birthday thanks for the birthday wishes,” she wrote jokingly thanking “everyone who made being 30 for the 4th time really special ❤️”

They met at a pub

According to the interview with GQ, Keoghan and Sandro first met in February 2021 at a pub. Keoghan told the publication that Sandro “didn’t care” that he was an actor. In fact, she actually didn’t believe him.

“He was saying he plays a superhero in a film. I went, ‘Who, Spider-Man?’” Sandro recalled to the publication. He said that he had to show her photos of him with Angelina Jolie on the set of 2021’s Marvel film Eternals to convince her.

They dated for almost three years

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Alyson Sandro and Barry Keoghan at the Eternals premiere

The couple was together for almost three years before their split was reported in the summer of 2023. During the course of their relationship, Sandro showed her support for Keoghan at a number of events, including the 2023 Oscars and a U.K. screening of Eternals in October 2021, where they shared a kiss on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Keoghan previously shared a number of sweet tributes to Sandro on Instagram, which have since been deleted from his account. In March 2022, he posted a photo of him and Sandro at what appeared to be their baby’s sex reveal party, writing, “He or she, what will the baby be?,” per Bustle.

They share a son

In August 2022, the couple welcomed their first and only child together, a son named Brando. Keoghan told GQ he was inspired by one of his favorite actors, Marlon Brando, for his son’s namesake.

Though Keoghan has been private about his son, only mentioning him on rare occasions (like his BAFTA acceptance speech), Sandro has given several glimpses of their little one on Instagram.

In August 2023, she celebrated Brando’s first birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. “1 year ago today I became a mother to the most perfect little human 🥹,” she wrote alongside a photo of Brando surrounded by balloons.

“I am the luckiest to wake up to your smile every morning, you make my day starting at 5am when you start dancing, then poking and slapping my face❤️ I can’t wait to watch you grow every single day,” she continued.

Barry has called Alyson an ‘incredible mother’

Following their reported split, Keoghan had kind words to say about his ex while speaking with GQ in January 2024. Notably, he praised her skills as a mother, saying "She's done a great job and she's an incredible mother.”

