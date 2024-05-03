Barry Manilow may take Co-op Live show to rival arena

Barry Manilow has said he has reserved a “back up plan” for his upcoming concert at the Co-op Live arena amid ongoing "technical issues".

The singer said his team had reserved the same date as he was scheduled to play at Manchester's new £365m venue, 19 May, at nearby rival venue, the AO Arena.

Take That and rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie earlier announced a switch to the AO for their concerts which were cancelled.

Oak View Group, which owns the Co-op Live arena, has blamed defects with parts of its ventilation system for recent cancellations.

'We don't know'

The venue said the delays were to allow for "an independent inspection of all elements of the arena ceiling".

Barry Manilow said in his statement to "dear friends", he shared fans' concerns about the ongoing status of Co-op Live arena.

"Contrary to some opinions, however, we don’t have any double secret inside information on the condition of the building," he said.

The singer assured fans if the concert were to be moved to AO there would be "plenty of room for everybody" because "we limited capacity to 12,500 guests".

"Right now, that’s a big IF. And we don’t know," he added.

