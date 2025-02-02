Barry Switzer helps raise thousands at Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma fashion show
Barry Switzer helps raise thousands at Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma fashion show
Barry Switzer helps raise thousands at Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma fashion show
"They moved her room three times. Each transfer was $4,337..."
"Essential oils smell good. That's all they're good for. They can't replace medicine, vaccines, or healthcare."
TROY, Mich. (AP) — A pressurized oxygen chamber exploded Friday, killing a 5-year-old patient and injuring his mother at a suburban Detroit medical facility.
The illness is tough to avoid once someone in your house gets sick.
A sign that we need more signs in our lives.
Kylie Jenner rocked a plunge corset at the Jean Paul Gaultier x Ludovic de Saint Sernin show at Paris Fashion Week and took our breath away. Pics this way...
"One thing from the '70s is that these were fairly common. You could go to many restaurants and just order it as a meal."
On the 'Today' show, the comedian said that getting sober made him want to get rid of his 200 tattoos
The Princess of Wales made just two public appearances in 2024 before declaring she was focusing on staying 'cancer-free'. During this time, Kate wore a chemotherapy port, and made several changes to her dresses to subtly disguise the medical device implanted in her chest
ABC 10News reporter Olivia González-Britt explains how San Diego County is bracing for new tariffs on Mexico.
I'm way under.
"I happen to adore you, Justin," Reynolds allegedly wrote to Baldoni in a February 2023 text message shared on the new website
Cher, pictured here at age 19 in this 1966 photo, is seen posing next to Bono outside of their Los Angeles home. The pair initially met at a coffee shop and later moved in with each other—with Cher as a housekeeper in Bono’s one-bedroom Hollywood Hills pad—before becoming a couple. Cher and Bono first achieved commercial success as the musical duo Sonny & Cher thanks to their 1965 hit “I Got You Babe,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and was later dubbed one of the “greatest songs of all time” by Rolling Stone.
A pregnant woman is feeling stuck after her mother-in-law pushed back on her 'no overnight visitors' rule
Original “Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert fired back at Megyn Kelly over a comment the former Fox News host made about Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the classic book series by Laura Ingalls Wilder. Variety confirmed on Jan. 29 that Netflix is developing a new “Little House on the Prairie” series. Gilbert was …
The internet really said, "I'm here to trick you today."
Princess Beatrice shared the news of her second daughter's birth in January, posting the sweetest picture of her baby girl – and Athena's hair looked so similar to her older sister's first-ever picture
"I asked my grandma for advice about a girl, and she told me the first thing I should do is ask her parents if I'm a potential suitor for her and make her parents and mine agree on the relationship."
Shemar Moore clarified reports about his split from girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, with whom he shares a 2-year-old daughter, and said they will co-parent.
Gascón previously sparked controversy when her since-deleted social media posts on Muslim Culture, Oscars diversity and more emerged