Barry Switzer helps raise thousands at Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma fashion show

Architectural Digest

Cher, pictured here at age 19 in this 1966 photo, is seen posing next to Bono outside of their Los Angeles home. The pair initially met at a coffee shop and later moved in with each other—with Cher as a housekeeper in Bono’s one-bedroom Hollywood Hills pad—before becoming a couple. Cher and Bono first achieved commercial success as the musical duo Sonny & Cher thanks to their 1965 hit “I Got You Babe,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and was later dubbed one of the “greatest songs of all time” by Rolling Stone.