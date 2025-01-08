Barry Williams Admits His Curly Hair Was His 'Biggest Issue' on “The Brady Bunch”: 'I Was Always Trying to Mess with It'“ ”

The actor joked about vanity on the latest episode of his 'Brady Bunch' rewatch podcast, 'The Real Brady Bros'

It was Maureen McCormick's Marcia Brady who was obsessed with brushing her hair on-camera in The Brady Bunch, but off-camera, it was actually Barry Williams who cared the most about his coif.

On the Jan. 7 episode of The Real Brady Bros, Williams' Brady Bunch rewatch podcast with former costar Christopher Knight, the men started their banter with a comment on Williams' hair in the episode they were chatting about, season 3's "My Fair Opponent," which originally aired on March 3, 1972.

"I'll have to say, in this show, Barry, your hair is unique," Knight, 67, said. "It's in between what it was and to what it will become."

"I will tell you that my hair was my biggest issue from every season," Williams, 70, countered. "There was always something, and it was always, to me, a problem. I would have been much better off if I'd just been happy with the curls how God gave me and go with it. But I was always trying to mess with it and change it and grow it and shorten it and straighten it or something."

CBS via Getty Christopher Knight as Peter Brady, Mike Lookinland as Bobby Brady and Barry Williams as Greg Brady on 'The Brady Bunch' in 1971

Related: Maureen McCormick Says a Brady Bunch Reboot Would Have to ‘Knock Her Socks’ Off for Her to Do It (Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm probably not in this business absent some vanity," he added with a laugh.

"But you'd never be able to compete against Eve's hair," Knight shared with a nod to their costar Eve Plumb, who played middle daughter Jan.

Williams played oldest Brady brother Greg, while Knight was middle son Peter on the beloved series, which ran from 1969 to 1974.

The men launched their podcast in 2022, with the goal to reframe how some fans saw the series, they said at the time.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb of 'The Brady Bunch' at the 2022 Emmys

Related: The 'Brady Bunch' Cast: Where Are They Now?

"We're experts in being Brady," Knight told ABC. "Our view of us over 50-some odd years is a little different than our audiences. They know us from the show. Our recollections of those episodes aren't what theirs are."

ADVERTISEMENT

"By getting into the minutiae of it, the details, what was going on before the scene was made, what we thought when we first read the script, what the messages of the show are has been, it's been a real ride," said Williams. "The podcast is really a dissection, week by week, of an episode, and everything that goes along with them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Over the years, the two have reunited with several of their castmates, most recently on Today in November of 2024, when they dished on some of the funniest plot lines and announced a contest in which fans could enter to win a chance at visiting the original Brady home.

“It’s like a life-sized doll house,” said owner Tina Trahan, who bought the house from HGTV after the network ran a renovation show around it. “You walk into your childhood when you walk into that house.”



Read the original article on People