Barry Williams Takes His Daughter on a Nostalgic 'Back Alley' Tour of the Iconic “Brady Bunch” Set

The 69-year-old gave his young daughter a backstage tour

Barry Williams/Instagram Barry Williams and his daughter

The Brady Bunch’s Barry Williams recently took a trip down memory lane, showing off the studio where the beloved ’70s sitcom was filmed to his own 12-year-old daughter.

The sweet backstage tour took place back in July, with Williams, 69, sharing a video via his official Instagram account (watch it here).

Of course, the iconic Brady house set at Paramount Television’s Stage 5 is long gone — the show ended in 1974. But Williams, who starred as oldest Brady sibling Greg, gave daughter Samantha, as well as his Instagram followers, a peek at a backstage hallway he referred to as “the back alley.”

Courtesy Everett Collection The cast of 'The Brady Bunch' in 1969

Related: The Brady Bunch Kids Just Reunited to Talk About New HGTV Show: 'It's Been a Really Long Time'

“It’s a little different because we used to have pictures of all our fans along these walls here,” he explained. “Thousands of letters on these walls. It was like wallpaper.”

Williams also pointed out a sign on a nearby door warning people not to enter when a red light is on.

“See where it says ‘closed set’?” he said. “We never had closed set.”

But, Williams explained, the show’s young stars used the “back alley” hallway to get to their classrooms.

“Here was a classroom,” he noted, indicating a door across the hall, “And it was just me and Maureen McCormick (Marcia) — that was high school. And then this next room was for the little kids.”

This wasn’t the first time Williams revisited the Brady house. While the show’s interior sets are gone, the real Harry M. Londelius Jr.-built house used for exterior shots on the show still stands in L.A.’s Studio City neighborhood, and was the subject of a 2019 HGTV reality show, A Very Brady Renovation. Williams, McCormick and their TV siblings Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen all appeared on the series, helping HGTV stars Jonathan and Drew Scott, Mina Starsiak, Lara Spencer and others refurbish the house to look exactly like the show’s famous sets.

Courtesy Everett Collection Barry Williams on 'The Brady Bunch' in the 1960s

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“It is very nostalgic,” Williams told PEOPLE of the finished product back in 2019. “I felt like a teenager walking in. The memories keep flooding in — episodes, scenes, what happened and what transpired. As Maureen pointed out, we can feel the presence of [deceased costars] Robert [Reed], Florence [Henderson] and Annie [B. Davis] there with us. Maybe they’re seeing it. It’ll be nice for them to enjoy it too.”



More recently, Williams appeared on the 32nd season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars late last year. Though he was eliminated from the competition on Nov. 14, the Brady Bunch alumnus told PEOPLE that he “loved every minute” of his time on the show.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.