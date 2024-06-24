Bartender Confirms Justin Timberlake Had Just One Martini at American Hotel Before Arrest (Exclusive)

“If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here,” another employee at the New York hotel tells PEOPLE

Kevin Mazur/Getty Justin Timberlake

A bartender at the New York hotel where Justin Timberlake allegedly drank before his arrest confirms to PEOPLE that he had one drink before he left.

On Saturday, June 22, a bartender at Sag Harbor’s American Hotel, where the singer was with friends before he was arrested and booked on DWI charges on June 18, confirmed Timberlake’s previous “one martini” claims.

Another employee tells PEOPLE, “If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here."

Timberlake, 43, was arrested shortly after midnight on June 18 in Long Island, N.Y., for driving while impaired or intoxicated, the Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

According to his arrest report, obtained by PEOPLE, Timberlake told police: "I had one martini and I followed my friends home."

Sag Harbor Police Department Justin Timberlake

A police officer was on routine patrol when he witnessed the "No Angels" singer drive through a stop sign in a 2025 BMW and "fail to keep on the right side of the roadway," per the report.

The officer also said in the report that Timberlake's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy" when he was stopped.

"A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the officer continued, per the report.

Timberlake, who has continued performing at his Forget Tomorrow World Tour since his arrest, is due back in court July 26.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Justin Timberlake

During his latest performance at Chicago's United Center on June 22, Timberlake thanked his longtime fans for their support.

"So many of you come up to me and say, 'I grew up with you, man,' " he said, "... I want each and every one of you to know I've grown up with you."

"You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life and sometimes I can't find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me," Timberlake added.



