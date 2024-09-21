Bartlesville pom behind Seger wx hit

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Snow risk grows after Canada records first -10 C of the season
A brief dose of Arctic air brought Canada its chilliest temperature so far this season, with snow following not far behind
- The Weather Network
What would permanent Daylight Saving Time look like in Canada?
Every dark winter day prompts calls to make Daylight Saving Time a permanent fixture. What would ending the annual time change look like in Canada?
- The Weather Network
Vacationers beware: Tropical threat looms in the Gulf next week
Beware a risk for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico heading into next week
- The Weather Network - Video
Atmospheric river soaking the B.C. coast with heavy rainfall
A wet weekend ahead is going to leave certain cities along the BC coastline with upwards of 100mm of rainfall. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
- The Canadian Press
A rare polar bear showed up on the shores of Iceland. Police shot it
LONDON (AP) — A rare polar bear that was spotted outside a cottage in a remote village in Iceland was shot by police after being considered a threat, authorities said Friday.
- The Weather Network
2024’s longest dry streak nears a stormy end in Toronto, Montreal
An active storm track will return to Ontario and Quebec this weekend, putting an end to the year’s longest streak of dry weather
- The Weather Network
Ontario welcomes fall with more summertime warmth, but will this last?
Ontario welcomes fall with more summertime warmth this weekend, but how long will this warm and dry spell last?
- The Canadian Press
'Water is flooding everywhere' as torrential rains sweep through West and Central Africa
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Houses swept away to the very last brick. Inmates frantically fleeing the city's main prison as its walls got washed away by water rising from an overflowing dam. Corpses of crocodiles and snakes floating among human bodies on what used to be main streets.
- The Weather Network - Video
Rain on the way for Ontario and Quebec
A streak of exceptional summer weather is winding down with the return of rain this weekend and into the work week. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
- CBC
John Rustad lays out plan if elected as B.C.'s next leader
In a 20-minute speech to local elected officials, the B.C. Conservative leader confirmed he believed human activity is contributing to climate change but, if he were elected premier, would drive down taxes related to combating a warming planet."The climate change issue is real. There's no question there," said Rustad to the 2,200 delegates on the last day of the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention."Man is having an impact on our climate, there's no question there. But taxing people into pove
- The Canadian Press
A new genetic analysis of animals in the Wuhan market in 2019 may help find COVID-19's origin
LONDON (AP) — Scientists searching for the origins of COVID-19 have zeroed in on a short list of animals that possibly helped spread it to people, an effort they hope could allow them to trace the outbreak back to its source.
- USA TODAY
Stormtracker: National Hurricane Center tracks system with tropical storm potential
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic that have a small chance of becoming tropical depressions or storms.
- CNN
Zoo Atlanta bids farewell to pandas after 25 years
After a quarter-century hosting giant pandas, Zoo Atlanta is saying goodbye to its beloved residents. The zoo announced its four giant pandas: Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun will head home to China mid-October. Meanwhile, the San Diego Zoo welcomed two new pandas this summer, and the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington expects to become home to two bears by the end of 2024.
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Gas prices in Canada snap six-week stretch of declines
The nationwide average for regular fuel added 0.7 cents per litre between Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, according to data from Kalibrate.
- The Canadian Press
AP PHOTOS: Cascading disasters push residents of a Nepalese valley to the brink
In between the Himalayas' towering mountains, the town of Melamchi is no stranger to extreme weather, and its landscape bears the scars of years of floods and landslides. Located just 50 kilometers (31 miles) outside Kathmandu, lush green mountainsides are dotted with landslips and rubble. Saroj Lamichane, a 24-year-old resident of the region, says he still remembers “the terrifying sound of the flood.”
- Storyful
Storm Brings Heavy Flooding to Northern Town in Czech Republic
A storm brought heavy rainfall and flooding to a rural town in the northern Czech Republic on Sunday, September 15, footage shows.This drone footage, captured by photographer Tomas Simunek, shows flooded streets in Hanusovice, Czech Republic, on Sunday morning. According to a local news report, water from the nearby Morava river broke through a dike and quickly flooded most of the city that morning.As of Thursday, local municipalities were still asking for more volunteers to assist flood-affected areas throughout the Czech Republic, according to local news reports. Credit: Tomas Simunek via Storyful
- Fox Weather
Surge in extreme temperature-related deaths in US expected as climate change intensifies, study projects
Deaths linked to extreme weather in the U.S. are expected to surge over the next four decades as warmer temperatures and high emissions continue to escalate, according to researchers at the University of Pennsylvania.
- CBC
5 bison dead after 2 vehicles hit them in Elk Island National Park: Parks Canada
Five bison are dead after two vehicles hit them in a national park east of Edmonton early Thursday morning, Parks Canada says.RCMP are investigating the incident, which killed three bison and injured two others so severely they had to be euthanized. It is the most calamitous collision the park has recorded, according to Dale Kirkland, superintendent of Elk Island National Park."It's a really heartbreaking moment for us," Kirkland told CBC News. Parks Canada received a report of vehicle collision
- CBC
New study explains why tsunami signals last year in Greenland lasted for days
New research explains what exactly happened a year ago, when large seismic waves from Greenland caused the earth to tremble for nine days and the movement was detected at monitoring stations worldwide — including in Yellowknife.In a paper published last week in Science magazine, researchers describe how a tsunami became trapped inside Dickson Fjord, Greenland, in September 2023 after a mountaintop collapsed. The resulting wave, which scientists measured up to 200 metres high, sloshed back and fo
- The Olympian
These 34 creatures were recently discovered as new species. Take a look
From 8-eyed spiders to a new species resembling a “miniature dragon.”