Baseball fans flock to training sites as spring training kicks off
Spring training has once again arrived with pitchers and catchers reporting Wednesday.
Gabe Wallace has told how head coach Reid told him to "please breathe," after shots were fired during the team's victory parade
“There were so many star-studded people there... everyone wants to come see her but the suite is only so big," Jason shared
Funny how perception of Saudi Arabia's investment in golf has changed completely in just a few short years.
The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade quickly transformed from a day of celebration to the scene of a deadly shooting.
Nearly two dozen MLB teams have a legitimate shot at contention in what should be a volatile 2024.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won his third championship and second Super Bowl MVP title on Sunday
Broncos fans were not happy to see John Elway bring the Lombardi Trophy to the Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII, and Elway would have preferred not giving it to KC.
"You’d have to be asleep at the wheel to not know that the scoreboard has been placed in that gap."
Dana White explains why Conor McGregor has yet to return.
This 2024 MLB season will be dominated by talk of one superteam – but what's your club's outlook?
PHOENIX (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was arrested for assault Wednesday for punching Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks at the arena hours before the teams played. Phoenix police said Stewart was issued a citation and released. Stewart was already listed as out for the game because of a sprained left ankle. Eubanks had six points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes in the Suns’ 116-100 victory. Eubanks said before the game that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena.
Eleventh racket in the world Elena Ostapenko who represents Latvia, refused to shake hands with Belarusian Victoria Azarenka after losing in the 1/8 finals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Wednesday, three days after losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the decision to move on after one season with Wilks in charge of the defense. Shanahan called it a “really tough decision” but said he wants to find a coordinator who was a better scheme fit for the talent on San Francisco's defense. "We felt pretty strongly that this was the decision that was best
The Columbus Blue Jackets fired general manager Jarmo Kekalainen on Thursday, ending his time on the job ahead of another crucial trade deadline for the struggling club. President of hockey operations John Davidson made the call midway through Kekalainen’s 11th full season on the job and with just over three weeks to go before the March 8 deadline. The 57-year-old Kekalainen, who is from Finland, was the third-longest tenured GM in the NHL. "This is one of the hardest days I have had in my caree
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays begin spring training this week looking ahead to the 2024 season while trying to erase the memory of their latest post-season exit. The first official workout is set for Thursday at the Player Development Complex as the team prepares for the Grapefruit League opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Feb. 24. The Blue Jays, who have been swept in the wild-card round in three of the last four years, will kick off the regular season on March 28 at Tampa Bay.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in British Columbia to celebrate one year until the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.
You’ve probably seen the video of Andy Reid jumping on top of Chris Jones to celebrate the Super Bowl. Here’s the backstory.
The Japanese star benefited from the withdrawal of Lesia Tsurenko at the Qatar Open.
City Connect alternate uniforms were introduced in 2021 and designed to shine light on things unique to the MLB team and city it represents.