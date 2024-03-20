Baseball roundup: Boswell stuns Paschal plus more games, stats from Fort Worth-area

The Texas high school baseball season is underway, and many teams are entering district play. Here is a roundup of the action from Tuesday night plus in depth coverage of our game of the week.

Game of the week: Boswell stuns Paschal in extras

Boswell, in extra innings, defeated Paschal 10-8 on Tuesday at Paschal High School following a go-ahead double from Mason Bell. The Pioneers, the No. 2 ranked Fort Worth-area Class 6A team, secured an important district 3-6A win.

FINAL | Boswell 10, Paschal 8



Pioneers secure a big 3-6A win. The only way to win this wild ballgame: CHAOS.



Multiple clutch moments. Just kept battling. @emsisdathletics @BaseballBoswell pic.twitter.com/p4vMdb4WeX — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) March 20, 2024

“I’m so dang proud of the way they responded,” Boswell head coach Josh Stone said. “ ... We talked about adversity and sticking to their approaches. And they responded just the way you’d want them to.”

A four run sixth inning from Boswell (13-4-0, 2-0 District 3-6A) cut a five-run Paschal lead. Bell recorded an RBI single and Paschal (5-11-2, 2-1) let its foot off the gas, allowing a passed ball, infield single and a costly balk.

The Pioneers, in the seventh frame, needed one more run to send the game into extra innings. Texas A&M commit and Boswell shortstop Sawyer Farr stepped up to the plate, and Boswell was down to its final out.

Farr launched a game-tying home run that saved the day for the Pioneers. Farr had been dealing with a slump, but put it behind him with one swing of the bat. He said the moment was “priceless” and it was great to deliver for his teammates.

“Big time players make big time plays,” Stone said of Farr.

Boswell has lost four games, but even in defeat, Stone says he has seen his team do nothing but one thing: battle.

“That’s what they do,” Stone said. “They play for each other. Every single time we’ve been down or lost -- we were still scratching.”

Boswell’s Chase Plowman had a strong day at the plate with two extra base hits and two RBIs.

Bell, who has a fastball in the mid to high 80s, started the game on the mound and didn’t give up an earned run until a flurry of Paschal runs in the fourth inning. In addition to the go-ahead knock in the ninth inning, Bell had two singles.

Paschal’s Ruben Ayala had a great performance with four base hits and 3 RBIs. Jose Alaniz also had a strong outing on the mound, containing a strong Boswell offense until the third inning; a costly dropped fly ball plated two Pioneer runs.

Boswell’s Mark Lerma slammed the door shut, keeping his team in the game and picking up the save.

Paschal, in the bottom of the seventh, had an opportunity to win the game but got caught in a rundown between home and third base. In a game filled with close calls, the Panthers stepped on their own feet too many times, and it was costly.