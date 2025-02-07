Baseball star Ohtani's ex-interpreter sentenced to prison for theft

STORY: Baseball star Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter was sentenced on Thursday to nearly five years in prison for stealing $17 million from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.

Ippei Mizuhara last year pleaded guilty to one count of felony bank fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return.

That's according to his plea deal previously filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Here’s Tyler Hatcher, Special Agent in Charge at IRS Criminal Investigation, after the sentencing:

"Mr. Mizuhara was heavily involved in Mr. Ohtani's life. We found through our investigation that he conducted over 19,000 bets over about a two and a half year period. This culminated in a little over $330 million in funds won and lost together."

According to prosecutors, Mizuhara began gambling with an illegal sports book in late 2021 and lost substantial sums.

To cover his debts, prosecutors said Mizuhara impersonated Ohtani over the phone to deceive bank employees into authorizing wire transfers from Ohtani's account.

U.S. attorneys stressed there was nothing to suggest wrongdoing by Ohtani, the highest-paid player in Major League Baseball.

The Los Angeles Dodgers power-hitting pitcher said he was an unwitting victim of theft and has never bet on baseball or knowingly paid a bookmaker.

Because it is an aggravated felony, prosecutors said they expected Mizuhara to be deported.

A lawyer for Mizuhara had no comment.