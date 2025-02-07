Bases, patrols, roadblocks: satellite images track Israeli military presence in Golan buffer zone

Israeli military bases inside the demilitarised buffer zone between Israel and Syria. Left: An existing building repurposed as a military post. Centre: Construction of a base on Mount Hermon. Right: A new military base under construction north of the village of Al-Hamidiyah.

During an investigation into Israeli military activity in the demilitarised zone between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Syria’s Quneitra province, the FRANCE 24 Observers team has identified armoured convoys, multiple fortifications, and new construction since the toppling of Syrian President Bashar al Assad by Islamist rebels in Syria. Satellite images and video footage show that the Israeli army is using existing buildings within the buffer zone as military posts. The UN has said the developments violate the 1974 disengagement agreement between Tel Aviv and Damascus, which established a demilitarised buffer zone under the control of UN peacekeepers.

The buffer zone was created following Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights during the 1967 Six-Day War. Since 1974, UN forces have maintained a presence in the area, ensuring that neither Israeli nor Syrian forces enter the zone, which is between 500 metres and 10 kilometres wide. The zone’s western limit on the Israeli side is known as the Alpha Line; the eastern limit on the Syrian side as the Bravo Line.

In the early hours of December 8, 2024, as the Assad regime was collapsing, Israel launched extensive air strikes on military installations across Syria, significantly weakening the country’s air force and missile-launching capabilities.

But the strikes were only the beginning. Footage circulating on social media showed Israeli soldiers, tanks, and armoured vehicles advancing over the Alpha Line, moving into the demilitarised zone and even crossing into Syrian territory.

IDF signals no intention of withdrawing from the Golan Heights

Existing buildings in the buffer zone have also been reinforced with berms and repurposed as military outposts.



